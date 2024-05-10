Tambura IDPs desperately seek humanitarian aid

Civilians displaced by violence in Tambura town are urgently appealing for humanitarian assistance as they seek refuge in the UNMISS camp.

Tambura County has witnessed a series of violence leaving one dead, and several houses burned down.

According to the State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, as of last week, there were over 51,000 people displaced from various locations in Tambura County mainly women, children, and elderly persons.

Locals who sought protection inside the PoC are decrying the lack of shelter during the rainy season, water, sanitation and medical assistance.

They are calling on the government to remove guns from the hands of civilians for calm to return to the area.

The IDPs spoke to Eye Radio via a phone interview on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

“The reason that made us leave our houses and come to the PoC is that the people who are killing civilians use knives and pangas which do not have sound,” said Aida.

“We have two weeks now inside the PoC and people are crowded in one place, what we need now is the shelters because it is a rainy season, it rains and some people do not have shelters. We also need clean water and toilets,” she said.

A displaced woman known only as Suzan says it has been a week since they abandoned their home and no one came to their aid.

“I have one week here and the situation is not good because it is a rainy season so it is challenging,” Suzan said.

We are appealing to the government to collect all the guns from those people so that the people can feel safe,” she said.

Suuba Anthony, another IDP seeking shelter in the UNMISS camp appealed for help.

“When something happens a committee is usually sent to come and see the situation of the people but since the incidents happened no one came here to see our situation not from the humanitarian organizations or the government,” Suuba stated.

“I appeal to the government to think about its people, there are no shelters, mosquito nets and medicine how will our life be,” he said.

“I cannot go out, I will remain here until the guns are being collected from the hands of those criminals,” Naponi said.

“If the government does not collect the guns from those criminals I will not go out, I will remain here and die here and I will be buried here,” she said.

Tambura County Commissioner Mathew Mabenge confirmed the situation of the displaced inside the PoC.

He added that the county authority contacted humanitarian organizations on the ground for assistance.

“I talked to the humanitarian organization and they are on the way to come with emergency humanitarian because the situation is desperate especially when it rains, it is bad,” said Mabenge.

