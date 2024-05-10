Youth and Sports Council forms 7-member electoral committee

The National Youth and Sports Council has constituted a seven-member electoral committee to prepare the youth union for its upcoming convention.

Advocate Ramadhan Majeed Mogga, the National Youth and Sports Council Chairperson, issued an order, establishing the committee yesterday.

The order named Martha Jobe Jeremiah Swaka as legal adviser, Korenillio Ajang Duot as principal returning officer, Malou Ayang as public relations officer, and Nyaruot Kur Yay as administration and finance.

Anthony John Lauro, Maduot, and Dr Apal Toby were named as observers while Bol Aher Arol was a member.

The committee’s duties include creating and disseminating guidelines that align with the Youth Union Regulations and the legislation, as well as publishing election schedules and posts that are up for election.

Additional responsibilities include receiving and reviewing applications for the electable positions, giving them the authority to disqualify applicants in line with election guidelines, rules, and laws,

They are also tasked to design election materials and forward them to the procurement committee, collaborate closely with the National Youth and Sports Council and the preparatory committee for the organization of the third National Youth Union convention.

They will also be required to organize elections, announce the results, and make sure that government officials and other interested parties attend a ceremony on the same day to hear the results.

The directive also asked the committees to maintain their impartiality, neutrality, independence, and integrity.

In November last year, the 3rd National Youth Convention was cancelled by the former chairperson of the South Sudan Youth Union over alleged political interference in the process.

