Gov’t urged to tarmac roads surrounding stadium as required by FIFA

The South Sudan Football Association President has asked the government to look into the completion of the roads surrounding the Juba National Stadium as required by FIFA.

Augustino Maduot stated during the stadium inspection visit that the structure was nearing completion.

Nonetheless, Maduot stated that a few tasks have to be finished before the official opening in June.

Madut also said that FIFA has already given go ahead to host games at the stadium, adding that they were working very hard to have the stadium approved by the Confederation of African Football.

Maduot addressed the media following the inspection visit.

“It is a great day for us as a football for our government to come and inspect and see and have a final observation of our stadium. This is the only national stadium we have in the country,” Maduot said.

“We are working very hard to make sure that it is approved by CAF which licensed the stadium. We lack other facilities like the road around the stadium which is very important,” he said.

“It is important stuff for your coming to see how it can be done as soon as possible. FIFA is willing to let us play in this stadium.

“This stadium was constructed by FIFA forward and we thanked FIFA for improving the infrastructure in our country. Of course, your coming is a great blessing and we are given to play with Sudan which is the World Cup qualifiers. We are playing on the 9th of June.”

For his part, Dr. Joseph Geng, the Minister of Youth and Sports, stated that the stadium is crucial for young people all throughout the nation.

He continued by saying that the nation was fortunate to be hosting the stadium’s opening this year and to be taking part in the Paris Olympics.

“Today we declare that we have inspected the remaining activities, the tasks, including the roads around it, as well as the lighting, and the government from here on work to make sure that we are ready and have completed the remaining parts,” said Joseph Geng.

“This is important for our youth across the country. Football is one such important sport we have in the country,” he said.

“We are blessed as a country to be opening this beautiful stadium this year, as well as going to Paris for basketball and other sporting activities.

“We came here to officially launch remaining tasks and to effectively make sure that we are ready technically for the games that are planned to be played in June.

On June 9th this year, Bright Stars will play their first World Cup qualifying match against our neighbours, Sudan.

In addition, they are placed in the same group as DRC, Senegal, Mauritania, and Togo.

