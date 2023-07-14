14th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Draft national budget failed to allot fund for elections – says Oyet

Draft national budget failed to allot fund for elections – says Oyet

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 1 hour ago

First Deputy Speaker of the National Parliament Oyet Nathaniel speaks on Eye Radio's Dawn Show. July 14, 2023. | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

The First Deputy Speaker of the national parliament Oyet Nathaniel said Friday the draft 2023/2024 fiscal year budget has not allocated funding for the planned elections end of next year.

Oyet said the budget has also failed to allocate any amount for the permanent constitution-making, census, and judicial reforms among others that are pre-requisite for elections.

“We have seen no allocation for the conduct of elections and election-related activities, including the permanent constitution, including the census,” the lawmaker said.

Last month, the Minister of Finance and Planning tabled before the August House a proposed budget of more than two trillion pounds for the fiscal year 2023/2024.

The draft budget increased the salaries of civil servants and members of the organized forces by 400 percent.

In the proposed budget, more than 50 billion pounds have been allocated to peace implementation.

But according to deputy speaker Oyet, elections are not part of the peace implementation budget.

“There is a peace budget that is allocated as a lump sum, but it is also not adequate, because you have the unification of forces where you have to train second phase later. Even these ones in the first phase, we have not yet completed all their activities including deployment” he said while speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show.

“Conduct of elections is not in the budget, permanent constitution making process is not in the budget, the census is also not in the budget, and these are very critical matters related to elections, the judicial reforms are also not in the budget.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal 1

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore 2

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore

Published Monday, July 10, 2023

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams 3

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams

Published 21 hours ago

Govt to address situation of South Sudanese stuck in Malaysia 4

Govt to address situation of South Sudanese stuck in Malaysia

Published Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Anti-tribalism network launched in Juba 5

Anti-tribalism network launched in Juba

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Disappointment on Ukraine front line over NATO meeting

Published 11 mins ago

ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage

Published 18 mins ago

Youth advocate urges govt to retire elderly civil servants

Published 1 hour ago

Draft national budget failed to allot fund for elections – says Oyet

Published 1 hour ago

Gov. Adil jets to Turkey for ‘business tour’

Published 3 hours ago

Yakani decries implementation failure in security arrangement

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!