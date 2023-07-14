Yakani decries implementation failure in security arrangement

An activist has criticized the transitional government for failure to implement decisions made on security arrangements including the deployment of the graduated unified forces.

Edmund Yakani made the call two weeks after the Presidency directed for immediate deployment of the necessary unified forces and the training of Phase Two.

A meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir and attended by his five deputies issued the deployment directive after Bilpam distributed military ranks to the peace parties in the army command structure.

On his part, Yakani, the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization said decisions of the presidency meetings are hardly executed.

Yakani claims that there is a trust deficit among the parties to expedite the security arrangements.

According to him, this casts doubts on the expectations for the conduct of credible, fair, free and peaceful elections by December 2024.

The activist further added that there is need for timely and genuine political transition of the South Sudan from violence and the decision to create good conditions for the elections is rest on the presidency.

He stressed that the timeline in the six months for ending the first 12 months of the extended 24 months is critical and the presidency should speed up implementation of the pending tasks.

