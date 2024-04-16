16th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Meet Siran Riak, the Star of ‘Goodbye Julia’ movie

Meet Siran Riak, the Star of ‘Goodbye Julia’ movie

Authors: Donna Imanya | Diko Andrew | Published: 32 mins ago

Siran Riak, South Sudan's Rising Supermodel and Actress - Photo Credit: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio - April 15, 2024

Meet Siran Riak, a South Sudanese actor in ‘Goodbye Julia’, a film depicting the painful separation of South Sudan from Sudan.

Just before the secession of South Sudan, a married former singer from the north seeks redemption for causing the death of a southern man by hiring his oblivious wife as her maid.

That was the beginning of a remarkable journey of a South Sudanese supermodel and actress in Sudan, who traversed through Uganda and Malaysia and has now ascended to the global film stage in the UAE.

In the bustling streets of Khartoum, a young girl began her extraordinary journey known affectionately as a “fashion model” for her penchant for fashion.

Siran’s early display of confidence and flair hinted at the remarkable path that lay ahead.

Her story is not just one of glamour but of grit, resilience, and an unwavering spirit that defied the odds.

In her remarkable journey, Siran acknowledged the role her family played in making her who she is today despite her father having a different view on what she should have done to be a great person.

“My family has always been very supportive however, my dad, just began to be super supportive he didn’t understand at first, that’s a typical South Sudanese father at first,” Siran.

“He thought that was not going to help the country I should do IT instead to come to develop my country but then later on, it helped my country so his super happy and super proud,” she said.

Siran’s ascent was far from easy.

She faced a relentless onslaught of rejections and racism, challenges that would have deterred many but made her crowned in 2015 as Miss Earth South Sudan, Miss Catwalk Malaysia, and Miss Popularity 2017 despite her being an IT graduate from (Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Cyberjaya).

Yet, with each setback, her resolve only strengthened.

Facing rejection and overcoming the modelling competition race in the Western world, she has emerged as a formidable force in the film industry.

Her motivation stems from a deep sense of endurance and an unyielding spirit, which is vividly portrayed in her pivotal role in the “Goodbye Julia Film”.

This film not only marked her entry into the industry but also highlighted the struggles and triumphs of South Sudan, showcasing her pride in her work and her commitment to telling a powerful story.

Professional experience has taught Siran Riak the significance of time, the necessity of clear end goals, and the value of not offering expertise without compensation.

When asked about how she manages fame; Siran said… “It’s easy to become famous but it’s hard to make money”.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim 1

Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim

Published Thursday, April 11, 2024

‘President Kiir’s support kept me alive,’ says Mabior Garang 2

‘President Kiir’s support kept me alive,’ says Mabior Garang

Published Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Morgan to summon Ethiopian envoy in Juba over student resident permit fee 3

Morgan to summon Ethiopian envoy in Juba over student resident permit fee

Published Thursday, April 11, 2024

3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention 4

3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention

Published Saturday, April 13, 2024

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’ 5

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’

Published Friday, April 12, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Meet Siran Riak, the Star of ‘Goodbye Julia’ movie

Published 32 mins ago

Aweil priest gets 14 years in jail for raping 2 altar boys

Published 16 hours ago

Land ministry to take over land registry role from judiciary

Published 16 hours ago

70-year-old widow murdered over land inheritance in Juba

Published 17 hours ago

Trump to face start of historic hush money criminal trial in New York

Published 18 hours ago

Businesses flourish with increasing customers along Juba-Yirol highway

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!