Four detained Gondokoro chiefs released

Four detained traditional chiefs from Gondokoro Payam in Central Equatoria state have been released from an army detention facility in the area on Friday, the chiefs themselves have confirmed.

On 31st, December 2023, 19 people were arrested including four traditional authorities identified as John Ladu, Patrick Nyombe and Joseph Swaka of Mononyik area.

According to local officials, armed forces stormed the area and assaulted the villagers, forcing them to flee in the last week of December 2023.

Chief Martin Ladu Swaka, Executive Chief of Mononyik confirmed their release in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Saturday.

“I, Chief Martin Ladu Swaka, Executive Chief of Mononyik was in detention with my Sub-Chief called, John Ladu Andrea, Patrick Nyombe Sub-Chief of Murokuku, and for your information, we’ve sub-chief Joseph Swaka of Riongun area. All were released on January 4, 2024.”

Meanwhile, Chief Swaka is appealing to the investigation team formed by the state government to also exert efforts in recovering of their lost properties.

“My special thanks go to our sons and daughters, who had struggled for our released because we were secretly detained for two days without any information.”

“As per now, civilians are returning to their areas, security situation seems to be stable, and it is up to the investigation team who visited us yesterday (5th, January 2024), to find facts and fight for the recovering of our lost properties and compensations.”

On Wednesday, the National Police Spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin said the government will investigate reports of alleged abuses during the disarmament exercise in Juba County’s Gondokoro Payam.

