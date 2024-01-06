Upper Nile govt to take control of disputed Kilo-Achera area

The government of Upper Nile State said it will take over the administration of disputed Kilo-Achera area between Maban and Melut counties until the presidency resolves the issue.

On Thursday, Governor Odhok Oyay led a delegation to the area to meet with local authorities on how to resolve the land dispute that previously claimed lives.

The meeting held in the Kassovo area was an implementation of the presidency directive to find peaceful resolution to the issue and ensure the safety of the communities involved.

The meeting recommended that the administration of Kilo-Achera be managed by the State General Secretariat.

Melut County administration was instructed to return to Kilo-20, while Maban was asked to remain in the Jamam area and Longochuk was instructed to be at Belguk.

The state authority urged the communities in Melut and Maban County to implement the presidency order over the Kilo-Achera Border dispute.

“To be clear about the boundaries, the Maban community have to stay in Jamam and Longochuk instructed to be at Belguk. Anyone who exceeds the limits will be subject to strict measures,” said Governor James Odhok Oyay on state-owned TV SSBC.

“We do not want to cause problems for citizens in the region. Citizens are allowed to live anywhere as long as he does not carry a weapon and have not committed any crime. this year will we for peace to the people in the area.”

Maj. Gen Abraham Gum, the Division One commander has been ordered to be in charge of the contested area, promised to respond to any violation of the new order.

“We received instructions from the governor of the state. We directed the security forces not to allow any individual to be present in these areas while carrying a weapon.”

“We will not allow any group to plan any piece of land in the region, and we will deal with anyone who violates the orders.”

In 2017, the two communities clashed over the territory, leading to loss of lives, and prompting the government to form a committee to investigate the incident.

After the violence, a committee led by Vice-President James Wani Igga visited the area in November 2022 and decided to make the disputed area a demilitarized zone.

Igga’s committee recommended that Maban moves back to the Jamam area, while Melut community retracts to Kilo 20, and Longeichuk pulls back to the Bulgok area.

