First-ever dental school to be opened at University of Juba

The Dentists Association of South Sudan said plans are underway to establish the first ever dental school in country, probably in the University of Juba.
Currently, according to the association, there are about 64 South Sudanese Dentists with about 46 of them said to be present in the country. However, they are concentrated in Juba.
Dr. Gift Gibson Natana, a maxillofacial surgeon who spoke on Eye Radio’s Sundown Show on Thursday – said the faculty will be initiated at the University of Juba.
“There is a plan now to open a dental school in one of the universities and possibly that will be at Juba University, and that plan is already in the pipeline and very soon, people will hear about the dental school that is opened,” he said.
Dr. Natana said the dental school is for young people who may be interested in the profession.
“For our listeners, especially those young folks who are planning to study in the university in the coming years, if you are interested in dentistry, you will find a dental school right here in South Sudan.”
Published 10 hours ago
Published 11 hours ago
Published 11 hours ago
Published 12 hours ago
Published 13 hours ago
Published 13 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.