23rd March 2024
USAID inaugurates newly built community center in Kapoeta North

USAID inaugurates newly built community center in Kapoeta North

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 13 hours ago

Kapoeta North Commissioner, women and partners pictured at the official handover of USAID-funded multi-purpose center in Kapoeta North, Eastern Equatoria State. (-)

USAID-funded Shejah Salam handed over a newly constructed multi-purpose center to Kapoeta North County authorities on Thursday in a bid to foster social cohesion through community gatherings.

The standard center built for six months contains a conference room, office rooms, bedrooms, dining area, kitchen, storage room, and washrooms.

Elias Iko, the County Youth Chairperson applauded the USAID partners for the facility.

He said the center will promote cultural activities and provides space for community dialogues in enhancing peace among the locals.

“That community multi-purpose center will help youth in so many ways,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio on Friday.

“It promotes cultural activities in the community where all the cultural activities can be done there and it also helps the youth in terms of carrying meetings, training youth on computers.”

“We are very much grateful to the USAID partners who worked tirelessly to ensure that we have that community resource center.”

“Since it is a community multi-purpose center, it will also help in bringing peace, bringing people together, it will also help in terms of meetings with other communities.”

The handover ceremony brought together government officials, local authorities, youth and women representatives, elders, and USAID implementing Partners including AFIA WASH, DAI-RASS, and EDC- Youth Empowerment Activity and other organizations.

The event ended with tree-planting activities symbolizing environmental sustainability to enhance ecosystem restoration and climate mitigation efforts.

