3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention

Author: Staff Writter | Published: 1 hour ago

FILE PHOTO: Former Mayor of Juba, Kalisto Ladu speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview on Monday. Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

Three law firms said they are intending to sue the South Sudan government at the East African Court of Justice over the arbitrary detention of former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu.

In a notice to the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, the Africa Law Chambers, Liberty Advocates and Attorneys at Laws said they have received instructions from Ann Grace Juan Fiorentino, who is the complainant and wife of Kalisto.

The former mayor was kidnapped at his residence in Hai Kuwait at 11:53 PM on March 30, 2024, by alleged security personnel in civilian clothes.

According to the notice, the kidnappers were tailed to the headquarters of the National Security Service known as the Blue House, where they entered through the western gate.

Their client said Kalisto was severely beaten by his captors leaving him with several wounds and bleeding nose due to severe beating.

However, NSS spokesperson has told Eye Radio that he is not aware about the incident, adding on one occasion that he was seeking briefing from the institution’s leadership before commenting on the case.

The law firms further said Kalisto is being kept incommunicado at the Blue House without being arraigned before a competent court of law.

It added that this is in violation of article 19 of the constitution which stipulates that no one should be detained for more than 24 hours.

“This provision is crucial in safeguarding the rights of individuals and ensuring that due process is followed in the legal system of South Sudan which we strongly believe were not followed by the NSS whom you represent,” the notice reads in part.

The groups stated that they have credible information that the health of Kalisto is deteriorating rapidly due to beating coupled with his previous medical operations.

The law professionals deemed the National Security Act which gives it powers to arrest individuals with or without warrant as unconstitutional, null and void.

“The lack of clear guidelines and oversight mechanisms on (the NSS act) lead to widespread abuse including violation of due process rights, freedom from arbitrary arrests, detention and protection from unlawful interference in privacy and liberty.”

They finally called for the release of Kalisto from detention within 24 hours, otherwise it will sue the South Sudan government at the regional court.

 

