Ex-Kopoeta North commissioner declines parliamentary seat offer

The former Commissioner of Kapoeta North County in Eastern Equatorial has turned down his appointment to the state legislature, citing his predecessor is better in that position.

The former Kapoeta North Commissioner Epone Emmanuel Lolimo, was sacked from his position on Fridaya fter four years of service, and was appointed as a lawmaker at the state legislature.

In a statement yesterday, the ex-Kapoeta North County official issued a statement, declining President Kiir’s appointment to a parliamentary role in Eastern Equatoria State.

Emmanuel Lolimo said he is not against the decision, but he preferred his previous position to new role while urging President Kiir to reinstate, Simon Lodowuon Macharinyang to his parliamentary seat.

” I have no problem with the decision made by my president. I thank him and I will continue supporting him and for the changes he has made.There was already somebody in that position whom I feel is capable to help this country through the legislation.

“It doesn’t mean I rejected the position but because I don’t want to go to the parliament because I feel that same person who was in that position could be left there,” he said.

The former county official who is an SPLM member said he still remains committed to serving the party.

“I’m ready to serve the party at any position at any time. That’s why I turn down that offer.”

When he was asked by Eye Radio for his future plans are, Mr. Lolimo said he will advocate for peace for the country and his community.

“I think my plan is to remain as a citizen of this country, and continue advocate for peace for this country and also my community,” he declares.

