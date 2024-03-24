24th March 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Ex-Kopoeta North commissioner declines parliamentary seat offer

Ex-Kopoeta North commissioner declines parliamentary seat offer

Authors: Michael Daniel | Philip Gai | Published: 1 hour ago

Ekone Emmanuel Lolimo, Kapoeta North County Commissioner | Photo by Moyo Jacob/Eye Radio

The former Commissioner of Kapoeta North  County in Eastern Equatorial has turned down his appointment to the state legislature, citing his predecessor is better in that position.

The former Kapoeta North Commissioner Epone Emmanuel Lolimo, was sacked from his position on Fridaya fter four years of service, and was appointed as a lawmaker at the state legislature.

In a statement yesterday,  the ex-Kapoeta North County official issued a statement, declining President Kiir’s appointment to a parliamentary role in Eastern Equatoria State.

Emmanuel Lolimo said he is not against the decision, but he preferred his previous position to new role while urging President Kiir to reinstate, Simon Lodowuon Macharinyang to his parliamentary seat.

” I have no problem with the decision made by my president.  I thank him and I will continue supporting him and for the changes he has made.There was already somebody in that position whom I feel is capable to help this country through the legislation.

“It doesn’t mean I rejected the position but because I don’t want to go to the parliament because I feel that same person who was in that position could be left there,” he said.

The former county official who is an SPLM member said he still remains committed to serving the party.

“I’m ready to serve the party at any position at any time. That’s why I turn down that offer.”

When he was asked by Eye Radio for his future plans are, Mr. Lolimo said he will advocate for peace for the country and his community.

“I think my plan is to remain as a citizen of this country, and continue advocate for   peace for this country and also my community,” he declares.

Popular Stories
Sudan declares force majeure on South Sudan oil export 1

Sudan declares force majeure on South Sudan oil export

Published Wednesday, March 20, 2024

400 containers headed for South Sudan grounded in Port Mombasa 2

400 containers headed for South Sudan grounded in Port Mombasa

Published Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Ugandan army denies claims of troops deployment in South Sudan 3

Ugandan army denies claims of troops deployment in South Sudan

Published Wednesday, March 20, 2024

South Sudan makes history with first ever gold medal at All African Games 4

South Sudan makes history with first ever gold medal at All African Games

Published 22 hours ago

Lady Kola to wed lover Cherry Long as his second wife 5

Lady Kola to wed lover Cherry Long as his second wife

Published Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ex-Kopoeta North commissioner declines parliamentary seat offer

Published 1 hour ago

Minister Bakosoro instills discipline among presidency support staff

Published 2 hours ago

S. Sudan to host regional trade exhibition in October

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan makes history with first ever gold medal at All African Games

Published 22 hours ago

Local Gov’t Acting Chairperson Dhel Rom Deng dies in road accident – Official

Published 23 hours ago

Gov’t instructs NBS authorities to arrest ‘fuel smugglers’ to Sudan following ban

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th March 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!