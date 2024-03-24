Minister Bakosoro instills discipline among presidency support staff

The Presidential Affairs Minister has held a meeting with the support staff of the presidency to improve their work relations.

Joseph Bangasi Bakasoro said he wanted the employees to see themselves equally important and work as a team regardless of their roles.

He called on the support staff to cooperate, respect the senior staff, and verse versa.

Minister Bakasoro was addressing the Presidential workers during an induction and orientation workshop on Saturday in Juba.

“Do not say I am just a mere person.This dose not work with me. There is no person who is more important than the other. Every one of you is important.

“What I only want is cooperation, respect these people (senior staff), and they should also respect you, and you work as one body and one spirit.

Explaining the objectives, the Chief Administrator in the Office of the President says, the workshop will enable the support staff do their work in the right way.

“The induction workshop is to introduce you to your work, and help you with your ethics. It teaches you about organization, and how to organize yourself.

“It teaches you how to respect others and how to respect yourself. It introduces you to the powers and limits of your work and you cannot go beyond it because the work is divided,” he said.

Senior staff in the Office of the President are expected to undergo similar program in some time to come.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



S. Sudan to host regional trade exhibition in October Previous Post