5th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Ex-journalist gets 3-year jail term for sexually harassing teen

Ex-journalist gets 3-year jail term for sexually harassing teen

Authors: James Atem | Michael Daniel | Published: 23 mins ago

Gender-based violence court building in Juba - Credit | Eye Radio/Koang Pal Chang | March 2022

The Gender-Based Violence court in Juba has convicted and sentenced a 44-year ex-journalist to three years’ imprisonment for sexually harassing a 13-year-old school girl in Juba.

Chol Lam Deng was handed the sentence on Monday after he was found guilty under section 395 of the Penal Act, 2008.

He committed the offense in his neighborhood in the Hai-Neem area.

Judge Amum Awin Ayoker, who presided over the case said Lam’s sentence took effect from March 17, 2022.

“Chol Lam Deng is sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, attitudes towards women and girls be rehabilitated and integrated into the society where gender equality is at play with effects from 17/3/2022,” Judge Amum read out the verdict.

The Judge also ordered the convict to pay half a million South Sudanese Pounds to the survivor as reparation.

According to the Judeg, Lam has the right to appeal against the court’s decision within 15 days.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10 1

SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10

Published Saturday, September 3, 2022

Machar opens up about his confinement in Juba 2

Machar opens up about his confinement in Juba

Published Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns 3

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns

Published Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Best student who got 95.1% appeals for financial assistance 4

Best student who got 95.1% appeals for financial assistance

Published Wednesday, August 31, 2022

“I am in charge, Machar, Abdelbaggi no longer Commanders-in-Chief” Kiir tells unified forces 5

“I am in charge, Machar, Abdelbaggi no longer Commanders-in-Chief” Kiir tells unified forces

Published Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Armed forces, civilians clash leaves Malakal woman dead, several wounded

Published 3 mins ago

Ex-journalist gets 3-year jail term for sexually harassing teen

Published 23 mins ago

Conference calls for demarcation of cattle routes and grazing land

Published 1 hour ago

Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds William Ruto’s win

Published 2 hours ago

3 people die in Maban County devastating flood

Published 2 hours ago

Gudelle Pastor appeals to well-wishers to assist homeless children

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.