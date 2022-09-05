Ex-journalist gets 3-year jail term for sexually harassing teen

The Gender-Based Violence court in Juba has convicted and sentenced a 44-year ex-journalist to three years’ imprisonment for sexually harassing a 13-year-old school girl in Juba.



Chol Lam Deng was handed the sentence on Monday after he was found guilty under section 395 of the Penal Act, 2008.

He committed the offense in his neighborhood in the Hai-Neem area.

Judge Amum Awin Ayoker, who presided over the case said Lam’s sentence took effect from March 17, 2022.

“Chol Lam Deng is sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, attitudes towards women and girls be rehabilitated and integrated into the society where gender equality is at play with effects from 17/3/2022,” Judge Amum read out the verdict.

The Judge also ordered the convict to pay half a million South Sudanese Pounds to the survivor as reparation.

According to the Judeg, Lam has the right to appeal against the court’s decision within 15 days.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter