5th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | Peace | Politics   |   Conference calls for demarcation of cattle routes and grazing land

Conference calls for demarcation of cattle routes and grazing land

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

Heads of cattle in Juba/ Photo @ courtesy.

The National Conference on Livestock and Fisheries has recommended demarcation of cattle routes and grazing land to minimize farmers and herdsmen clashes in the country.

The meeting also called for the reduction of high dowry, and establishment of an anti-cattle rustling unit to stop cases of cattle theft in the country.

The three-day conference which concluded in Juba on Saturday was under the theme; “Stop Cattle raiding and migration-related conflict.”

The conference brought together hundreds of leaders from the ten States and the three Administrative Areas are attending the Conference aimed at ending the longstanding feuds among communities.

In its conclusion, the conference passed several resolutions, including criminalizing cattle raiding and enacting stringent rules to deal with raiding.

It also called for the provision of water to cattle keepers and promotion of youth education on life skills at cattle camps.

The Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec who read out the resolution on Saturday said the government must enforce the rule of law for stability.

“Peace and stability in our country is very important to manage and develop our livestock and this cannot happen without enforcement of the rule of law,” Onyoti read out the resolution on Saturday in Juba.

“The unit will regulate the movement of livestock in farming areas in the country, and also deal with cattle raiding and theft.”

Cattle and communal related conflict have killed hundreds of civilians across the country since the beginning of this year.

Livestock occupies an important place in the socio-economic welfare of pastoral, agro-pastoral and mixed crop or livestock farming households in South Sudan.

An estimated 80 percent of South Sudanese make a living from livestock rearing, with a livestock population of approximately 36 million per Capita.
The government says livestock ownership in South Sudan is among the highest in Africa and accounts for about 65 percent of the agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10 1

SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10

Published Saturday, September 3, 2022

Machar opens up about his confinement in Juba 2

Machar opens up about his confinement in Juba

Published Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns 3

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns

Published Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Best student who got 95.1% appeals for financial assistance 4

Best student who got 95.1% appeals for financial assistance

Published Wednesday, August 31, 2022

“I am in charge, Machar, Abdelbaggi no longer Commanders-in-Chief” Kiir tells unified forces 5

“I am in charge, Machar, Abdelbaggi no longer Commanders-in-Chief” Kiir tells unified forces

Published Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Armed forces, civilians clash leaves Malakal woman dead, several wounded

Published 3 mins ago

Ex-journalist gets 3-year jail term for sexually harassing teen

Published 23 mins ago

Conference calls for demarcation of cattle routes and grazing land

Published 1 hour ago

Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds William Ruto’s win

Published 2 hours ago

3 people die in Maban County devastating flood

Published 2 hours ago

Gudelle Pastor appeals to well-wishers to assist homeless children

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.