5th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Woman killed amid clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Malakal

Woman killed amid clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Malakal

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

Downtown Malakal. |Photo by Michael Daniel.

A clash between security personnel and demonstrators has left a woman dead and seven others wounded in Upper Nile’s Malakal town Monday morning.

The over 200 protestors, mainly local government officials opposed their transfer from the state capital to the county headquarters.

Major General Chol Atem who is the area police commissioner said the demonstrators threw stones at the organized forces, forcing them to respond with live bullets.

“What happened is a demonstration in Malakal town this [Monday] morning at 9:30 am, and during the demonstration, some of the demonstrators threw stones at the organized force,” he said.

“…eight people got injured by the live bullets – two women and six men, and one of them [38-year-old Achol Gabriel Amum] died,”

Two members of the organized forces are among the injured.

“One of the police forces was injured on his head with thrown stone and another one from national security was injured on his leg,”

The confrontation comes weeks after a senior state official was killed in the restive town.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10 1

SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10

Published Saturday, September 3, 2022

Machar opens up about his confinement in Juba 2

Machar opens up about his confinement in Juba

Published Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns 3

Kiir graduates over 20 thousand unified forces, some with wooden guns

Published Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Best student who got 95.1% appeals for financial assistance 4

Best student who got 95.1% appeals for financial assistance

Published Wednesday, August 31, 2022

“I am in charge, Machar, Abdelbaggi no longer Commanders-in-Chief” Kiir tells unified forces 5

“I am in charge, Machar, Abdelbaggi no longer Commanders-in-Chief” Kiir tells unified forces

Published Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Holdout groups cast doubt on Kiir’s call for opposition to rejoin peace

Published 26 mins ago

Woman killed amid clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Malakal

Published 2 hours ago

Ex-journalist gets 3-year jail term for sexually harassing teen

Published 2 hours ago

Conference calls for demarcation of cattle routes and grazing land

Published 3 hours ago

Kenya’s Supreme Court upholds William Ruto’s win

Published 3 hours ago

3 people die in Maban County devastating flood

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.