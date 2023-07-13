EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams

Eastern Equatoria has emerged as the best-performing state with 2,524 candidates in the 2022 Certificate of Secondary Education examination results announced on Thursday by the National Examination Council.

Central Equatoria State has emerged as the second best-performing state with 13,901 candidates while Northern Bahr el Ghazal took the third position with 2,997 candidates.

Lakes, Jonglei, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Warrap, Western Equatoria, and Unity States are in the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th positions respectively.

Abyei and, Pibor Administrative Areas are the least-performed regions in the exams.

During the long-awaited results of the 2022 Certificate of Secondary Education announced by NEC, 18 out of the top 20 students are from private schools in Central Equatoria State.

The overall best student nationwide is Peter Reng Bak Noon from Promise College Secondary School in Western Bahr el Ghazal State with a 92.1 per cent passing mark.

He is followed by Mayak Emmanuel Mayen Anyieth and Deng Elijah Akech Kuol -both from Brilliant Academy Secondary School in Central Equatoria State.

The third student Deng Elijah Akech Kuol shares the position with John Mayit Achom Bak

Out of the best twenty, 13 are females- three of whom earned the same marks.

Amama Agnes Charles Rehan is the 5th best of the top twenty but is the number one female candidate with an average mark of 91.6 per cent.

According to the results, Brilliant Academy Secondary School has dominated the top twenty list with 9 best candidates.

Meanwhile in the technical section, Anna Juan Moses Majak top four male counterparts with an 80.3 per cent mark.

In his remarks, Martin Tako the Deputy Minister of General Education said the best performance from private schools.

According to him, Chemistry is the best-performed subject at 83.3 percent indicating an improvement from the previous years.

This is followed by Biology, Commerce, and Principles of Accounts at 82.8,80.9 and 79.6 per cent respectively.

Arabic and English Literature are the worst performed subjects this year.

While congratulating the Ministry’s staff for completing the tasks, he went on declare the release of the results to the respective states and schools.

Over 50,000 candidates sat for the 2022 exams, and according to the results, 255 students sat for the exams in Unity State and just 38 in the Pibor area.