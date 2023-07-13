Longechuk ‘unknown’ deadly disease under investigation – Dr. Achiek

Ministry of Health is investigating a deadly outbreak of a mysterious disease that killed over 20 people in Longechuk County, Upper Nile State, the Undersecretary has said.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, July 13, 2023, Ader Machar Achiek said the government will not make any statement as the investigation is ongoing.

“I can’t respond to this because we are doing an investigation about it, and it’s premature,” said Dr Achiek.

For his part, Kech Pal a humanitarian aid worker supporting the health unit in Dajo Payam told Eye Radio that WHO and partners are investigating the deaths of people who succumbed to unidentified disease.

Last month, Pal reported the death of at least 10 people due to an unknown disease in Longechuk County.

He says the rapid support team on Saturday, July 8, 2023, arrived in Dajo Payam to collect more samples of the unknown disease.

According to the humanitarian worker, 23 people have so far died of unknown health conditions.

“WHO and other health partners have declared rapid support team to visit Longechuk County,” Pal said.

“They’re currently in the area of Dajo and Pachido to respond to the suspected case of hemorrhagic fever and investigate the incident.”

“The team is on the ground trying to do an investigation and collection of more samples for further finding.”

Pal said the Ministry of Health has not yet confirmed the disease spreading in Dajo Payam.

“On the suspected hemorrhagic fever, it has not been confirmed yet by the Ministry of Health,” Pal said.

“But the rapid team is there engaging with the community by providing health services because people are still dying.”

Two weeks ago, an official in the National Health Ministry confirmed that seven samples were collected from sufferers of the unknown disease, but the results are yet to be made public.

Efforts to seek comments from WHO and the Ministry of Health were unsuccessful at the press time.

