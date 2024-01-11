Economic cluster seeks $9 million to buy 100 water tankers

The Economic Cluster led by Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga has approved a proposed 9-million-US-dollar budget for the purchase of 100 water tankers to supply water in Juba.

The idea was raised in the cluster meeting held in Juba on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Lily Albino Akol Akol, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security said the government will buy water 50 trucks in the first phase of the initiative.

Akol said the proposal was approved and it will be sent to the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Finance of Central Equatoria for more consultation.

“With the high cost of citizens are facing in getting clean water in Juba, the cluster approved 9 million dollars,” Lily said speaking to state television SSBC.

“This money will be used to buy water trucks which will be in the phases, where we will budget for 50 trucks. The cluster approved the proposal and advised the ministry to seek the counselling of justice and constitution affairs and the Ministry of Finance and Government of Central Equatoria.”

Juba City, in whose midst the Nile River passes through, does not have pipe water distribution system and its residential areas rely on water tankers for its domestic use.

The city residents have since decried high water price and called on the government to construct a more reliable water distribution network.

