Silver X and wife Monia welcome bouncing baby

South Sudanese musician Silver X took to social media on Thursday to “thank the Lord” after his wife Monia gave birth to a bouncing baby in Australia.

Singer X posted a picture of himself holding the baby whose sex is yet to be disclosed with a caption “How do I thank the Lord?” on Facebook.

In December 2023, the singer and his wife, popularly known as Queen Monia flaunted a baby bump in photoshoot and complimented her queen’s loyalty through a seven-year relationship marked by distance.

“Today, I want to sincerely thank you beyond just words for your resilience, confidence and silence throughout the turbulent seasons of our love/relationship/Marriage. No woman would have withstood what you did,” X said on Facebook.

“In our 7 years of relationship before I came to Australia, we only spent 3 months together as a man and a woman one month in 2018, 2019 & 2022. I am now 14 months and 5 days in Australia. Meaning in our 7 years of relationship, we have only spent, 17months and 5 days physically together.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter