Silver X and wife Monia welcome bouncing baby

South Sudanese musician Silver X took to social media on Thursday to “thank the Lord” after his wife Monia gave birth to a bouncing baby in Australia.
Singer X posted a picture of himself holding the baby whose sex is yet to be disclosed with a caption “How do I thank the Lord?” on Facebook.
In December 2023, the singer and his wife, popularly known as Queen Monia flaunted a baby bump in photoshoot and complimented her queen’s loyalty through a seven-year relationship marked by distance.
