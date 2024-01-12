DRC’s Tshisekedi sued for rejecting regional election observers

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been sued at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) for allegedly rejecting regional election observers in the just concluded democratic exercise and its failure to pay its annual subscription membership fees since joining the community.

The EAC In December 2023, decided not TO send observers to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), citing “This development is because although EAC was ready, the request to undertake the exercise has not been granted by the relevant authorities.”

President Félix Tshisekedi was declared the winner of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s election, which the opposition condemned as a “sham” and demanded a rerun.

The president won about 73% of the vote, with his nearest challenger, Moise Katumbi, on 18%, according to the final results.

Mr. Tshisekedi was confirmed as president on Wednesday by the country’s constitutional court and is due to be sworn- in on January 20.

On this basis, Hope for Humanity Africa sued the DRC government.

The organization is to be represented by a South Sudan-based law firm, the M/S PAN AFRICAN LAW CHAMBERS LLP also accused the DRC government of failing to pay a two-year arrears to the tune of $ 16 million.

It alleges that DRC violated the fundamental principles and objectives of the community.

In a notification, dated 29, December, 20023, the regional justice court required the DRC Attorney General to file a response within 45 days from the day of service.

“You are hereby notified that the above-named applicant has instituted a reference against you, a copy of which is annexed hereto. you are hereby required to file a response within 45 days from the day of service. In default whereof, the reference will be heard and determined in your absence,” the statement read.

The EACJ warned that failure to do so, the case would be heard and determined in his absence.

