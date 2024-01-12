12th January 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics | Regional   |   DRC’s Tshisekedi sued for rejecting regional election observers

DRC’s Tshisekedi sued for rejecting regional election observers

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

President Felix Tshisekedi came to power in January 2019

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been sued at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) for allegedly rejecting regional election observers in the just concluded democratic exercise and its failure to pay its annual subscription membership fees since joining the community.

The EAC In December 2023, decided not TO send observers to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), citing “This development is because although EAC was ready, the request to undertake the exercise has not been granted by the relevant authorities.”

President Félix Tshisekedi was declared the winner of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s election, which the opposition condemned as a “sham” and demanded a rerun.

The president won about 73% of the vote, with his nearest challenger, Moise Katumbi, on 18%, according to the final results.

Mr. Tshisekedi was confirmed as president on Wednesday by the country’s constitutional court and is due to be sworn- in on January 20.

On this basis,  Hope for Humanity Africa sued the DRC government.

The organization is to be represented by a South Sudan-based law firm, the M/S PAN AFRICAN LAW CHAMBERS LLP also accused the DRC government of failing to pay a two-year arrears to the tune of $ 16 million.

It alleges that DRC violated the fundamental principles and objectives of the community.

In a notification, dated 29, December, 20023,   the regional justice court required the DRC Attorney General to file a response within 45 days from the day of service.

“You are hereby notified that the above-named applicant has instituted a reference against you, a copy of which is annexed hereto. you are hereby required to file a response within 45 days from the day of service. In default whereof, the reference will be heard and determined in your absence,” the statement read.

The EACJ warned that failure to do so, the case would be heard and determined in his absence.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 12:55:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of 1

What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist 2

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist

Published Monday, January 8, 2024

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams 3

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams

Published Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M 4

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Bilpam: Over 300 firearms including machineguns seized in Gondokoro 5

Bilpam: Over 300 firearms including machineguns seized in Gondokoro

Published Sunday, January 7, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NEC boss Abednego wants SSP250 billion approved for elections

Published 18 mins ago

DRC’s Tshisekedi sued for rejecting regional election observers

Published 1 hour ago

Machar urges implementation of provisions enabling successful elections

Published 3 hours ago

US, UK air strikes pound Yemen after weeks of Red Sea attacks

Published 3 hours ago

Jonglei govt takes U-turn on mandatory approval of talk shows, PSAs

Published 18 hours ago

Finance minister decries tax evasion by private companies

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th January 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!