Machar urges implementation of provisions enabling successful elections

First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar called for implementation of provisions necessary for free, fair and credible elections in a meeting with UNMISS chief in Juba on Thursday.



Machar and Nicholas Haysom, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan met and discussed the upcoming general elections and the humanitarian situation of Sudanese refugees.

A statement from his office said Machar acknowledged that elections is an important democratic process and the end point of the 2018 peace agreement that ushered in a unity government.

But he reportedly stressed the need to fulfil the “prerequisites of the elections to ensure a fair, free, credible, and transparent electoral process.”

“These prerequisites include the full implementation of security arrangements, the repatriation of refugees and IDPs to their places of origin, conducting censuses, establishing a permanent constitution, and availing of funds for activities leading to the elections, among others,” said the first vice president.

The top official reportedly said although his party – the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) is ready for elections, the country is not yet ready for it.

– ‘Elections a priority’ –

But on December 7, 2023, Information Minister Michael Makuei said elections in South Sudan can be held with or without full implementation of the 2018 peace deal.

Minister Makuei argued that the 2005 Nairobi signed Comprehensive Peace Agreement was not fully implemented.

Michael Makuei said some of the key provisions as prerequisites for the conduct of elections have already been reconstituted or implemented.

These, according to him, include the restructuring of the Political Parties Council and the National Elections Commission, and Constitutional Review Commissions.

Minister Makuei said the reconstituted institutions are the most important institutions for elections, and the rest can be implemented later.

He said some provisions of the peace deal can be ignored and implemented after the conduct of general elections.

On his part, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan, Mr. Haysom, voiced support to the implementation of the peace agreement and continued efforts to create a conducive environment for free and fair elections.

The meeting also discussed the humanitarian situation of Sudanese refugees and the importance of providing them with necessary aid and support.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter