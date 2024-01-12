12th January 2024
NEC boss Abednego wants SSP250 billion approved for elections

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 18 mins ago

Professor Abednego Akok, the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission speaks to Eye Radio. (Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio).

National Elections Commission Chairperson Abednego Akok has appealed for timely release of over 250 billion South Sudan pounds to prepare the country for general elections in December 2024.

Prof. Akok said the Commission has presented a budget to facilitate its activities including visiting the states and administrative areas.

“I would really like to call upon those leaders to see to it that the flow of funds should be very clear not interrupted, very important. It is 250 billion pounds,” he said.

“The budget is before them; the budget was discussed yesterday by some of my colleagues here and they discovered that it was done seven months ago so it is to be updated to shoot with the current prices in the market.”

Prof. Akok said the electoral body is expected to visit the ten states and administrative areas to restructure the state offices and embark on nationwide civic education.

“After visiting the states, we are going to embark on civic education, those ten states will embark on civic education that the election is coming, and they are the people who are competent at the moment because they have the votes.”

“That they will elect people, so be prepared and be ready and then to tell them [people] that time will come for registration.”

“That they will not be eligible to vote and then after registration, be in that place until the time for polling comes then go and cast their vote there then the people have settled their political right.”

Only 11 months are left for South Sudan to go for its first ever post-independence general elections amid skepticism over slow implementation of critical provisions of the 2018 peace.

Meanwhile, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar on Thursday said the country is not yet ready for elections and called for implementation of provisions necessary for successful polls in a meeting with UNMISS chief in Juba.

His statement is contrary to that of Minister of Information Michael Makuei, who said on December 7, 2023, that elections can be held with or without full implementation of the 2018 peace deal.

Minister Makuei argued that the 2005 Nairobi signed Comprehensive Peace Agreement was not fully implemented.

 

