Dr Lam Akol: “I did not quit politics”

The leader of National Democratic Movement, Dr. Lam Akol Aajwin says he did not quit politics as alleged by some internet users.

Dr. Lam was responding to public queries about a photo of him with the Vice chancellor of the University of Khartoum, that went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, a Facebook user posted a photo of the political leader and captioned; “Welcome, our professor Dr. Lam Akol to the Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Khartoum.”

Hours after the post, social media users expressed mixed opinions over the matter, with some arguing that the veteran politician has left politics for the academic arena.

However, Dr. Lam Akol said that he is still teaches at the University of Khartoum, had only stopped teaching during then Sudanese civil war.

“I never cut the link between me and my former university. First, when I was in the bushes of South Sudan and from the moment that I came back, I was in contact with my students despite my political load, so nothing has changed.”

He says that after the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement and his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs, he had continued to supervise some students despite a political workload.

Since 24th July 2020, Dr. Lam Akol who is a signatory to the revitalized peace deal has been staying in Khartoum, citing personal issues.

Other reports suggested that he was unhappy with the process of the implementation of the peace agreement.

“That is a sensation made because of the photograph with the vice chancellor has nothing to do or new discovery nor ever means that I will reduce any of my political activities never.”

The academic-turned-politician Lam Akol quitted his teaching post at the University of Khartoum in 1986.

He later joined the SPLM/A in 1986 after having been a clandestine member since October 1983.

Dr. Akol received a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Imperial College London and taught at the University of Khartoum.

