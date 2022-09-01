Head of U.S. delegation who met Kiir in Juba is ex-convict, says Dr. Jok

South Sudanese researcher revealed that the head of US delegation that met President Salva Kiir over the weekend was formerly convicted as a terrorist sponsor.

The Executive Director of Sudd Institute, Dr. Jok Madut told Eye Radio that former Congressman Mark Siljander was convicted for obstruction of justice several years ago.

Madut said Siljander had lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his role as a lobby for an organization that was accused by US Congress as a sponsor of terrorist organizations.

“This former congressman, somebody by the name Mark Siljander, we surprised to see him in Juba, it was surprising to see him in Juba offering to lobby on behalf of Juba to the government of Joe Biden,” Madut alleged.



On Saturday, President Salva Kiir met a delegation from the United States of America, comprising former congressmen and women, as well as business people.

They discussed with Kiir, areas of mutual cooperation and how to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

In 2019, an international lobbyist confirmed to Eye Radio that the Kiir administration did hire it to mend relations with the United States.

Gainful Solutions, a U.S-based lobbyist for both Private Sector and Foreign Governments, has been given a three-year contract to persuade Donald Trump and the American investors to consider restoring relations and businesses in South Sudan.

This was according to former US Ambassador to Kenya and longtime diplomat, Ambassador Michael Ranneberger, managing partner of Gainful Solutions.

Meanwhile, in his statement to the media over the weekend, Mark Siljander said they will convey the message to the leadership in the United States in ways that will help the South Sudanese people and the government to move toward peace, stability, prosperity, liberty, and justice.

But Dr. Jok Madut questioned him on how he was going to convince US President Joe Biden as a former congressman and republican to resume good relations with President Salva Kiir.

“How he’s going to use his status as a former congressman to convince Biden’s government to resume good relations with Salva Kiir is a mystery to those of us who have a background to this man Mark Siljander,” said Madut while speaking to Eye Radio from the US.

“He was convicted for obstruction of justice several years ago, where he had lied to the federal bureau of investigation about his rule as a lobbyist for an organization which was accused by US Congress as terrorist sponsor organization is called Islamic American Relief Association.”

Professor Jok Madut advised the South Sudan government to be vigilant and scrutinize delegations from Europe and U.S who show up in the country.

“It’s important to tell our government and ordinary people that not everybody who comes from the US, not everybody who is white European – American can just show up and present himself/herself in terms that are not realistic.”

But when Eye Radio contacted the US embassy in Juba, Public Affairs Officer responded that the delegation was traveling in a private capacity and the views attributed to them by South Sudanese press reports do not represent official policy.

The statement mentioned that the US reaffirm the utility of sanctions and an arms embargo as effective means of holding accountable those who threaten the peace, stability, and security of South Sudan.

According to US media report, in January 2012, former Southwest Michigan congressman Mark Siljander was accused of accepting stolen funds on behalf of a Missouri charity with alleged terrorism ties.

He was then sentenced to a year in federal prison.



However, he was pardoned in 2016 by former President Donald John Trump along with dozens of other big-name convicts including rapper Dwayne Carter popularly known as Lil Wayne.

In the same year, the US imposed a travel ban and asset freeze on six officials from both the government and the opposition.

It said the individuals may have contributed actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of South Sudan.

It warned American companies, or those using American products against dealing with South Sudan.

The U.S also pushed the UN Security Council and convinced the European Union to impose arms embargo on South Sudan.