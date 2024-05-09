9th May 2024
MP raises concerns over costly foreign trips amid financial strain

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

A recent cabinet meeting in progress | Credit | Courtesy

A Member of Parliament has criticized the cabinet over increased foreign trips, citing extreme costs at the expense of the suffering citizens.

An SPLM appointee, Nyibol Bol from Tonj North Warrap state raised the concerns during a parliamentary sitting on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

She highlighted that the current tendency of overseas travel, particularly by national ministers, is unnecessarily draining the national coffers.

Lawmaker Nyibol alleged that some ministers spend as much as 20 thousand US dollars each on every trip they make.

She suggested for an immediate halt to these trips, contributing to the immense suffering of the citizens.

Nyibol also questioned the Minister of Finance over his regular travels without paying civil servants’ salaries who cannot now afford drinking water, transportation, and other essential commodities.

Expressing her frustration, Nyibol suggested for closure of the parliament if the government cannot pay the salaries of lawmakers and civil servants.

“Ministers are neglecting their duties, every minister who comes in is busy travelling abroad. The Minister of Finance is travelling every day, yet there is no money, and he is not paying civil servants salaries,” Hon. Nyabol said.

“The people are suffering, with no food, medical, or salaries. There is not even an outfit allowance. Medical incentives are only for the Council of Ministers. Sometimes a minister travels with $20,000,” she said.

“Let them close the Parliament, and we leave the entire government to the Council of Ministers.”

Civil servants and organized forces have gone for nearly several months without receiving their salaries.

The last time employees received their salaries was last month September 2023.

The country is witnessing a speedy decline in the value of the pound against the US dollar as the parallel market has recorded a record high exchange rate with a 100 US dollar selling at  300,000 pounds.

