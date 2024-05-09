President Kiir travels to Nairobi to launch peace process

President Salva Kiir this morning travelled to Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the launch of the Nairobi Peace process between the government and Non-signatories groups who did not sign the 2018 peace agreement.

The peace process between the government and non-signatories groups is expected to be launched in Nairobi today Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Press Secretary in the Office of the President, Lily Adhieu Martin Manyiel said the two heads of state will also hold bilateral meetings.

In 2020, negotiations between the government and the Non-signatories to the Peace Agreement were mediated by the Community of Sant’Egidio in Rome.

On January 23, 2024, Kenya’s president William Ruto said his country was preparing to welcome parties of the Rome peace talks to Nairobi for pre-mediation consultations after parties responded positively to his call.

This came after Ruto accepted President Kiir’s request on December 25, 2023, to host and conclude the remaining phase of the peace talks between the Government of South Sudan and hold-out opposition parties.

The peace effort between the unity government and the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance was previously hosted in Rome, Italy under the support of a faith-based group – the Community of Sant’ Egidio.

The talks are aimed at bringing on board the South Sudan United Front (SSUF) of General Paul Malong, the National Salvation Front (NAS) of General Thomas Cirillo, and the Real SPLM of Pagan Amum, among others, which abstained from the 2018 peace deal.

Members of the SSOMA alliance are reportedly divided with some of them expressing reservations over choosing Nairobi as a venue for negotiations.

