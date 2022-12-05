Sudan military reportedly agrees to hand over power

The Sudanese military government has reportedly signed an agreement with the pro-democracy coalition Forces of Freedom and Change to restore civilian rule after last year’s coup.

The deal allows for a two-year civilian-led transition towards elections.

But the BBC reports that protests against the agreement have already erupted in the capital, Khartoum, with people calling for those who led the coup to be held accountable.

Sudan has suffered nearly four years of political instability after the former president Omar al-Bashir was overthrown following mass protests.

The African Union, Arab Nations and western governments have backed negotiations between the army and civilians as a way to restore stability, end mass protests and try to save Sudan’s crashing economy.

BBC understands that Monday’s agreement faces steep opposition, especially from neighbourhood resistance committees which have been at the heart of grassroots mobilisation.

They want military leaders including Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to be held accountable for the deaths of anti-coup protestors.

The deal also doesn’t cover security sector reforms and many worry that it leaves the army powerful and able to disrupt the democratic transition.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter