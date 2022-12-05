5th December 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Sudan military reportedly agrees to hand over power

Sudan military reportedly agrees to hand over power

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 17 mins ago

Weekly demonstrations have been taking place against Sudan's military rulers. (Photo: Reuters).

The Sudanese military government has reportedly signed an agreement with the pro-democracy coalition Forces of Freedom and Change to restore civilian rule after last year’s coup.

The deal allows for a two-year civilian-led transition towards elections.

But the BBC reports that protests against the agreement have already erupted in the capital, Khartoum, with people calling for those who led the coup to be held accountable.

Sudan has suffered nearly four years of political instability after the former president Omar al-Bashir was overthrown following mass protests.

The African Union, Arab Nations and western governments have backed negotiations between the army and civilians as a way to restore stability, end mass protests and try to save Sudan’s crashing economy.

BBC understands that Monday’s agreement faces steep opposition, especially from neighbourhood resistance committees which have been at the heart of grassroots mobilisation.

They want military leaders including Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to be held accountable for the deaths of anti-coup protestors.

The deal also doesn’t cover security sector reforms and many worry that it leaves the army powerful and able to disrupt the democratic transition.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Govt levies massive increment on passport, nationality ID fees 1

Govt levies massive increment on passport, nationality ID fees

Published Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Three killed, two arrested in Jebel Kujur shootout 2

Three killed, two arrested in Jebel Kujur shootout

Published Saturday, December 3, 2022

Dep. Mayor Thiik assaults traffic police officer 3

Dep. Mayor Thiik assaults traffic police officer

Published Monday, November 28, 2022

Traffic police official seeks approval to sue Dep. Mayor Thiik 4

Traffic police official seeks approval to sue Dep. Mayor Thiik

Published Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Public warned not to drink from just-opened water plant for 3 days 5

Public warned not to drink from just-opened water plant for 3 days

Published Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sudan military reportedly agrees to hand over power

Published 17 mins ago

Dozens of food trucks for flood-displaced arrive Unity State

Published 43 mins ago

South Sudan joins Kenya in sending troops to DR Congo

Published 1 hour ago

Govt urged to channel oil-for-roads program through budget process

Published 3 hours ago

Warrap governor calls for unity to end conflicts

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan to benefit from Ukrainian grain

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th December 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.