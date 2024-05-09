Egyptian govt establishes technical school in Wau

The Egyptian government in collaboration with the national Ministry of General Education and Instructions has established a vocational school in Wau of Western Bahr el Ghazal state.

The school offers trainings in plumbing, solar energy and electricity installation and maintenance, among others.

Egyptian Ambassador to South Sudan Mutaz Mustafa said the technical school is a result of the continuous collaboration between Egypt and South Sudan.

“It (the project) is considered a fruit of the continuous collaboration between the two government as directed by the Egyptian political leadership to provide support to our brothers in South Sudan including the growth of the youth,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Minister of General Education and Instruction expressed the government’s gratitude to the Arab Republic of Egypt for the support.

Awut Deng added that government is committed to providing quality technical education and skills to the youth.

“South Sudan has committed itself to transform its education system in order to provide quality education, including quality technical education to train our youth and give them the necessary skills to develop the country.”

For his part, Western Bahr el Ghazal Minister of Education Samuel Nathai said he expects the vocational school to increase employment among the youth and improve the labor market.

” With this school, we are expecting improvement in the labour market and permanent solution to unemployment for youths.”

Recently, speaking on Eye Radio, Labor Minister James Hoth Mai said the government has graduated over 500 youth from vocational schools across the country.

Mr Mai said in 10 to 15 years the youth would became a bridge between the poor and the rich, establishing for them businesses and owning properties.