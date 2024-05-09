Akobo mother whose children succumbed to suspected food poisoning passes away

A mother whose children succumbed to suspected food poisoning in Akobo County of Jonglei state has also died.

Dr Bang Nyuon a medical doctor at the County health facility said forty-year-old Nyikur Gacuu died of multiple organ failures yesterday afternoon.

She was admitted along with four other family members who are stabilizing.

“At 1:45 PM yesterday, she died of multiple organ failures including liver failure, she was in respiratory failure, she was in urinary failure because she could not produce urine,” Dr Bang said.

“There was suspicion of intracranial haemorrhage, so bleeding from the nose, something was damaging the brain,” he said.

Dr. Bang said one patient has been discharged and another two are still in the hospital and are recovering well.

According to the medical doctor, samples taken from the patients will be flown to Juba this Monday for further investigation.

He said the National Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization were on top of it.

“Currently the ministry and World Health Organization are organizing the transport of samples to Juba,” Dr. Bang said.

“Today they told me they are preparing the booking process of the sample to Juba, probably on Monday there will be a flight and that flight will take the sample to Juba,” he said.

