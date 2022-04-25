Dozens of civilians killed, raped in Unity’s Leer County since Feb, UNMISS

At least 72 civilians were killed and 64 women and girls raped between February and April in Leer County in Unity State, the UN mission in South Sudan has said.

UNMISS strongly condemned what it said was the widespread sexual violence, killings including beheadings, burning alive of civilians, and attacks on humanitarians in Leer County.

According the mission, between 17 February and 7 April this year, 72 civilians were killed, 11 injured, and 64 cases of sexual violence recorded.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the mission said the human rights violations were documented during a surge in violence carried out by armed youth from Koch and Mayendit counties.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan Nicholas Haysom said “I am strongly appalled by these horrific attacks on civilians in Leer. We must all do everything we can to ensure that victims and survivors get the justice they deserve and receive the care and support their need.”

The UNMISS human rights teams said it conducted 10 verification missions in which two survivors said that they were repeatedly raped and gang-raped after they came out of hiding to find food for their children.

It said a lactating mother recounted that she was raped and severely beaten for three days.

According to initial reports, some 40,000 people have fled the violence in Leer, with thousands reportedly crossing the Nile to Fangak in Jonglei State.

The mission further said thousands of cattle were raided, and markets, homes, and humanitarian facilities and warehouses looted and burnt down.

UNMISS said it deployed additional peacekeepers to conduct regular patrols, including night patrols in Leer town to prevent further loss of life.

The peacekeepers are currently providing protection to displaced people and humanitarians responding to the needs of survivors.

UNMISS, however, said the protection of civilians the responsibility of the Government.

It welcomes initial steps taken in the formation of an investigation committee and the deployment of SSPDF to restore security in the area.

Haysom said “The Mission urges national and local authorities to take immediate measures to reduce tensions and prevent further escalations and retaliatory attacks. Impunity on violations of human rights must end and perpetrators held accountable for these horrible crimes”.

UNMISS said apparently it is engaging with leadership at the capital and state level to mitigate violence while civil affairs teams are meeting with communities to conduct focus group discussions in conflict-affected areas.

