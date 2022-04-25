Juba City Council arrests over 60 teenagers in ‘niggas’ crackdown

There were 35 girls and 32 boys netted from Atla-Bara, Jebel Sukar, Giada and Lologo areas in the city.

Calling themselves as Rebel Gangs, Wrong Boys, among others, Mayor Michael Lado Allah-Jabu told Eye Radio the groups, mostly teens, were found involved in some bad behavior.

Allah-Jabu says the City Council is currently investigating the suspects.

He calls on their parents to appear in his office to give an account of their children.

“On Saturday, we went on a crackdown because we have some people who are working down there underground. We have community policing and residential area chiefs, and they always give us information,” Mayor Allah-Jabu told Eye Radio.

“We went back again to the Lologo area and Atla-Bara and there we arrested 67 after the good operation, in the 67 that we arrested 35 girls and 32 boys and we arrested them in different areas.

“In Lologo area on the riverside, Jebel Sukar and within the Giada fence because they have some entrance there with a note of, within Giada fence there also some civilians families staying within.

“The group called Rebel Gang Group is inside the Giada fence and their headquarters are also there, also the Wrong Boys group in Jebel Sukar.

“We got some information that certain places we shut-down and reopened again and they had a heavy party there and then we entered there and we arrested those boys.”

The city mayor said 150 security personnel were deployed in a crackdown, resulting in the teens’ arrests.

This comes two months after he called on the public to cooperate with authorities in arresting the gangsters.

Allah-Jabu said his decision to conduct the crackdown was approved by the country’s highest security committee.

For years, residents in the capital Juba have been complaining about increasing hooliganism among young people in the city.