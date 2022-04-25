26th April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Juba City Council arrests over 60 teenagers in ‘niggas’ crackdown

Juba City Council arrests over 60 teenagers in ‘niggas’ crackdown

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 15 hours ago

Juba City Council's main office - courtesy

The Juba City Council has arrested more than sixty boys and girls commonly known as Niggas over the weekend.

There were 35 girls and 32 boys netted from Atla-Bara, Jebel Sukar, Giada and Lologo areas in the city.

Calling themselves as Rebel Gangs, Wrong Boys, among others, Mayor Michael Lado Allah-Jabu told Eye Radio the groups, mostly teens, were found involved in some bad behavior.

Allah-Jabu says the City Council is currently investigating the suspects.

He calls on their parents to appear in his office to give an account of their children.

“On Saturday, we went on a crackdown because we have some people who are working down there underground. We have community policing and residential area chiefs, and they always give us information,” Mayor Allah-Jabu told Eye Radio.

“We went back again to the Lologo area and Atla-Bara and there we arrested 67 after the good operation, in the 67 that we arrested 35 girls and 32 boys and we arrested them in different areas.

“In Lologo area on the riverside, Jebel Sukar and within the Giada fence because they have some entrance there with a note of, within Giada fence there also some civilians families staying within.

“The group called Rebel Gang Group is inside the Giada fence and their headquarters are also there, also the Wrong Boys group in Jebel Sukar.

“We got some information that certain places we shut-down and reopened again and they had a heavy party there and then we entered there and we arrested those boys.”

The city mayor said 150 security personnel were deployed in a crackdown, resulting in the teens’ arrests.

This comes two months after he called on the public to cooperate with authorities in arresting the gangsters.

Allah-Jabu said his decision to conduct the crackdown was approved by the country’s highest security committee.

For years, residents in the capital Juba have been complaining about increasing hooliganism among young people in the city.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed 1

Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit 2

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

Meet S. Sudanese helping students access graduate programs across the world 3

Meet S. Sudanese helping students access graduate programs across the world

Published Friday, April 22, 2022

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership 4

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership

Published Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Japanese gov’t pledges $22 million to build 4 bridges within Juba city 5

Japanese gov’t pledges $22 million to build 4 bridges within Juba city

Published Friday, April 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MP backs city mayor’s move to rename residential areas, but warns him of his jurisdiction

Published 7 hours ago

Three convicted over plot to kill Rumbek Catholic Bishop

Published 12 hours ago

“We don’t have mortuary, corpses are temporarily kept with patients,” says Malakal hospital official

Published 15 hours ago

Juba City Council arrests over 60 teenagers in ‘niggas’ crackdown

Published 15 hours ago

Dozens of civilians killed, raped in Unity’s Leer County since Feb, UNMISS

Published 16 hours ago

Lightning strike kills two children, injures another in Yambio

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.