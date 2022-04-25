25th April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Lightning strike kills two children, injures another in Yambio

Lightning strike kills two children, injures another in Yambio

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 3 hours ago

Photo of a lightening elsewhere @ courtesy

Two children have died and another in a critical condition after they were struck by lightning in Western Equatoria’s Yambio town.

The deceased kids, a girl and a boy – and the injured one aged between three and four years old were watching videos on a telephone when they were hit.

The deceased have been identified as Gaaniko Gordon,4,and Nayee,3.        

According to the Mayor of Yambio Municipality, the incident occurred on Sunday at around 3pm at Kuzee residential area in Yambio.  

“The two died on spot and another one is in critical condition and is under medication. That is what happened on Sunday here in Yambio Municipality,” Singira John said

Yambio reportedly experienced heavy downpour on Sunday accompanied by strong storms.

“We were really very sad about what happened yesterday,” he said.

In September 2020, a mother of four was also killed after she was struck by lightning in Yambio.

According to National Geographic, lightning kills or can cause cardiac arrest, including injuries ranging from severe burns and permanent brain damage to memory loss and personality change.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed 1

Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit 2

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

Meet S. Sudanese helping students access graduate programs across the world 3

Meet S. Sudanese helping students access graduate programs across the world

Published Friday, April 22, 2022

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership 4

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership

Published Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Japanese gov’t pledges $22 million to build 4 bridges within Juba city 5

Japanese gov’t pledges $22 million to build 4 bridges within Juba city

Published Friday, April 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lightning strike kills two children, injures another in Yambio

Published 3 hours ago

Law-maker suggests creation of special court to try cattle raiders

Published 4 hours ago

President Kiir eulogizes late Mwai Kibaki, declares three days of national mourning

Published 15 hours ago

SSPDF commander be changed to stop illegal logging in Kajo-Keji, CES Speaker

Published 16 hours ago

Soldiers accused of aiding illegal logging in Kajo-Keji

Published Saturday, April 23, 2022

“Juba Monitor” editor-in-chief released

Published Saturday, April 23, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.