Lightning strike kills two children, injures another in Yambio

Two children have died and another in a critical condition after they were struck by lightning in Western Equatoria’s Yambio town.

The deceased kids, a girl and a boy – and the injured one aged between three and four years old were watching videos on a telephone when they were hit.

The deceased have been identified as Gaaniko Gordon,4,and Nayee,3.

According to the Mayor of Yambio Municipality, the incident occurred on Sunday at around 3pm at Kuzee residential area in Yambio.

“The two died on spot and another one is in critical condition and is under medication. That is what happened on Sunday here in Yambio Municipality,” Singira John said

Yambio reportedly experienced heavy downpour on Sunday accompanied by strong storms.

“We were really very sad about what happened yesterday,” he said.

In September 2020, a mother of four was also killed after she was struck by lightning in Yambio.

According to National Geographic, lightning kills or can cause cardiac arrest, including injuries ranging from severe burns and permanent brain damage to memory loss and personality change.

