Defiled S. Sudanese girl flown to Congo for specialized treatment

The 8-year-old South Sudanese girl who was defiled in Juba has been flown to Panzi Hospital in Bukavu of Eastern Congo DRC for specialized treatment on Thursday.

The move followed an intervention by a surgical consultant at Juba Military Hospital through Eye Radio appealed to well-wishers to save the little girl after learning the family had no capacity to pay for her treatment. Dr. Ajak Makor said the minor is suffering from fistula after she was raped by a grown-up man on the outskirts of Juba in September last year. This caused a bacterial infection, which can lead to sepsis, and even death. The girl was assaulted by a member of an organized force on the outskirts of Juba in September 2021. After reading the story of the little girl on the Eye Radio website, James Lual Aketch, midwifery, took it upon himself to call his counterparts in other countries to save the minor. Aketch said after he and his colleagues in South Sudan saw the story on Eye Radio platforms, they shared the sad story with their friends in the diaspora. This, prompted a single donor from UK immediately offered to sponsor the minor.

Aketch who escorted the little girl to the airport on Thursday said the minor will undergo reconstructive surgery in Congo.

Lual told Eye Radio on Thursday the girl is accompanied by two of her family members.

“There are two family members that have gone with the girl and they are going to stay there for a period of 4 weeks,”

“There is no amount disclosed because it’s charity work because everything has been covered by the foundation and everything is going to be free. ”

The girl will now be treated at Panzi Hospital and Foundation in Bukavu of Eastern DRC.

The hospital is managed by the Congolese Nobel Laureate, Dr. Denis Mukwege, the winner of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize who offered specialized medical treatment to the girl.

The journey from Juba, South Sudan, to Goma, Eastern Congo, requires an emergency flight, which will be performed by Mission Aviation (MAF) – the world’s largest humanitarian air service.

The medivac is expected to last roughly four hours.

The two-day round-trip has been funded by a single donation from a British woman from Rochford, Essex, who has given a gift in memory of her late mother Gwen Pirder and is touched to be part of the girl’s lifesaving journey.

