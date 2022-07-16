Doctor calls for urgent help to save defiled minor afflicted with laceration

Dr. Ajak Makor, the General Surgery Consultant at the public hospital said the family of the little girl needs money to pay for the operation.

“I was shocked when I heard that this child was suffering for 9 months because she was raped on the outskirt of Juba,” Makor said.

The medical professional said the minor is suffering from fistula after she was raped by a grown man.

“Her father moved with her to a number of clinics without improvement, but the matter is getting worse. This little girl was defiled by a big man and this caused the uterine wall to tear and this is a double fistula, not one side,

A fistula can cause a lot of discomforts and, if left untreated, can cause serious complications.

This can cause a bacterial infection, which can lead to sepsis, and even death.

“The girl is traumatized, and she needs two treatments if she is not going to be treated this will cost sepsis and death. Going to the toilet is a big issue. Urinating is another problem, the child is living a miserable life,” he said.

The General Surgery Consultant points out that the girl suffers from a terrible urinary and rectal fistula because of a laceration of the vaginal wall from both sides, front and back.

Dr. Makor went further and called on well-wishers, to support a young girl with surgery that would cost 10 thousand US dollar

“I have multiple messages, we need immediate help from this girl. I tried my best to help her through the ministry of defense because she needs financial support,” said Dr. Makor.

“The procedure routines take some time. If we are going to do the surgery in South Sudan it will cost 10 thousand US dollars.”

The young girl was a victim of sexual assault by 29 year- old man a member of one of the members of the organized force in the outskirts of juba in September 2021.

Makor further said both the girl and her family need trauma healing treatment.

He added that the suspect is behind a bar waiting for the trial.