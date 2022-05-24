Day two of Aweil murder trial: 12 lawyers representing Abuk’s family produce 4 witnesses in court

A team of twelve lawyers representing Abuk’s family have today on Tuesday produced four witnesses to testify to the crime in Aweil court.



This is according to one of the lawyers of the late Abuk Lual’s family.

The Aweil High Court in Northern Bahr el Ghazal on Tuesday resumed the hearing of the case of slain Abuk Lual.

Advocate Garang Akot Mading told Eye Radio they are twelve lawyers who are representing the aggrieved family.

The first hearing was adjourned on Monday after the suspects accused of raping and killing the five-year-old girl requested for a defense lawyer.

42-year-old Saber Abu Sam, believed to be the prime suspect, was arrested along with two of his associates.

They are now being represented by defense lawyer Issac Deng Athian.

Speaking to Eye Radio Tuesday morning, Advocate Garang Akot Mading says his team has today produced four witnesses to testify to the crime.

“We are on the second day of the seating, today we introduced the third witness and now we have a fourth witness we want to listen to,” Akot said.

Judge Abram Majur Laat who is also the President of the high court in Northern Bahr El Ghazal is presiding over the case.

