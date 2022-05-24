24th May 2022
Kiir fires deputy governor of Upper Nile, James Tor

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

James Tor Muonybuny

President Salva Kiir relieved the Deputy Governor of Upper Nile State, James Tor Monybuny on Monday.

In a presidential decree issued Monday night, President Kiir appointed Dak Tap Chuol as the new Deputy Governor.

James Tor Monybuny was appointed last year.

He was appointed after President Kiir appointed Budhok Anyang Kur as governor ending a long deadlock between his party and Dr. Riek Machar’s opposition group over the nominee for the gubernatorial post.

The relieved James Tor Monybuny was the first governor of Central Upper Nile State during the 32 states.

He was replaced on May 20, 2019, by Peter Chol Wal.

The Presidential decree did not cite any reason for his dismissal.

However, the peace agreement gave President Kiir powers to appoint and relieve government officials in the unity government.

