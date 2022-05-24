24th May 2022
“Trust committee, give your views, so we heal”, says Bichiok

Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: 3 hours ago

Bichiok Reth, a member of the Technical Committee on Public Consultations for the Establishment of the Commission of Truth, Reconciliation and Healing during talk show - Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | May 20, 2022

The Technical Committee on Public Consultations for the Establishment of the Commission of Truth, Reconciliation and Healing is calling on the citizens to speak freely to share their opinions on the process.

Chapter Five of the 2018 peace deal provides for this process to cement the broken social fabrics among the South Sudanese communities, victims and their perpetrators.

Last month, President Salva Kiir launched a nationwide public consultation for the establishment of the Commission of Truth, Reconciliation and Healing.

Currently, programs to gather views and opinions one the key provisions of the peace agreement are ongoing across the country.

In Central and Eastern Equatoria states, the committee has been conducting consultations with the grassroots to document their views for the establishment of the mechanism.

Changkuoth Bichiok Reth, a member of the committee encourages the citizens to speak their minds freely saying this will drive the country towards healing.

“We need to tell the truth so that now we reconcile and then from there then now we heal. So, let’s be open,” Bichiok told Eye Radio.

“When you meet our team, please tell them what you think that can help this Commission to do its task correctly so that at least we become a better Country compared to other Countries that have gone through the same thing,

“Trust the technical Committee, give them your views so that at least we heal.”

Meanwhile, another member, Adut Daniel Chol says the consultations will help in the legislation for establishment of the commission.

“We need to speak the truth not because we want to go back to conflict but for us to know what has happened and how to avoid having conflict in future for a better South Sudan,” Adut told Eye Radio.

Chapter Five of the Revitalized Peace Agreement obligates the Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the stakeholders and the Civil Society to conduct public consultations for a period not less than one month prior to the establishment of the Commission.

It stipulates that the consultations shall ensure the experiences of women, men, girls and boys are sufficiently documented and findings of the consultations cooperated in the resultant legislation.

The Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing shall also recommend processes and mechanisms for the full enjoyment by victims of the rights of remedy and that includes suggesting measures for reparation and compensation.

The Commission further obligates the Unity Government to initiate legislations for the establishment of the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing.

24th May 2022

