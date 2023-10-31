Data shows reduced disaster casualties over past years – Akol

Recent data has shown a significant reduction in people affected or dying due to disasters over the past years, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs has said.

However, Albino Akol says there is no scientific baseline to measure the trend.

But he says, the reduction in unspecified deaths or casualties can be attributed to the increased awareness among the vulnerable communities especially in the rural areas.

Akol’s remarks come as South Sudan observed the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on Tuesday, October 31.

“There is a reduction in the number of deaths or casualties that can be attributed to the increased awareness among the vulnerable communities, especially in the rural areas, substantially increased the number of countries with national and local disaster strategies by 2020,” said Minister Akol.

According to Minister Akol, the government has made outstanding progress by developing a national disaster risk management policy which was endorsed by the Council of Ministers last year.

He added that the ministry established a national disaster risk reduction strategy with cross-sectoral membership comprising of government institutions and humanitarian sectors.

Meanwhile, the Vice-President in charge of the Youth and Gender Cluster has reiterated the government’s commitment to the reduction of disaster risks in the country.

“I’d like to use this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to disaster risk reduction. together we can create more resilience in South Sudan, that leaves no one behind. By embracing the spirit of inclusivity,” VP Nyandeng said.

“We will transform challenges into opportunities and embark on the journey towards a safer and more prosperous future for all,” she said.

South Sudan observed the day under the theme; Stronger together to fight inequality, reduce risks of human-induced disasters and impact of climate shocks for a resilient South Sudan.

Government institutions and humanitarian actors gathered today at Dr John Garang’s Mausoleum to commemorate the day.