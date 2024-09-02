Civil society group threatens to sue govt over salary delays

A civil society organization has threatened to sue the South Sudan government at the regional court over the ten-month delay in payment of civil servants’ salaries.

In a press statement shared with Eye Radio, Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA) urged the government to address this issue promptly or face legal action in the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania.

The CPA argued that South Sudan raises revenue from various sources, including oil and non-oil revenue, and personal income taxes from both national and international organizations.

It emphasizes that paying civil servants is a social contract between employers and employees, and the government has an obligation to fulfill this responsibility.

“It is uncommon to find government officials denied their rights and privileges within their own country, causing them trauma,” CPA said in a press statement.

“A significant portion of government workers experience consistent trauma that negatively impacts their mental health. This trauma can lead to employee death, lack of creativity, and motivation.”

The civil society organization further pointed out that other East African Community member states pay their civil servants on time, without delays, whether by minutes or months.

It warned that if the government does not resolve the payment issue within a specified timeframe, they will petition that the United Nations bar South Sudanese representative from attending the General Assembly in New York until the salaries are paid.

When contacted, former Court of Appeal judge, Justice Geri Raimondo, affirmed that the civil society group has the right to sue the government at the East African Court of Justice.

He explained that under Article 30 of the East African Community Treaty, civil society organizations are mandated to protect the rights of citizens.

He also stressed that salary payment is a constitutional and legal right that must be upheld.

“According to Article 30 of the East African Community, they have the right to sue the government. Why delay the salary of the civil servant for nine to ten months? The population of South Sudanese civil servants are in suffering,” he said.

“Salary is a constitutional right. It’s a legal right. It’s lawful for people to sue the government. So that through something we call mandamus. To mandate, to compel the government in order to pay the salary of the civil servant.”

“This is our constitutional right. People must wake up to protect the rights of the people of South Sudan. We have been silent for a long time. And this is our right to go to court of law. East African Court of Justice is not a foreign court. It’s our own court.”

