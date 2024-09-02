Woman gives birth, abandons baby at hospital in Juba

A hospital in Juba has reported opening a police case against a woman who delivered a baby and disappeared leaving the infant at the facility without notifying doctors.

David Sawka, the Managing Director of Saint Kizito Medical Centre, said the woman identified as Easter arrived at the facility at 1 AM while in labor on Sunday.

He narrated that the 29-year-old mother then disappeared while the midwife was taking care of the new baby born girl.

According to him, the suspect approached the hospital without a pregnancy follow-up card that could allow her to see a doctor.

“We opened a case yesterday. A girl was brought there by some girls and she was in a hurry,” he narrated in an interview with Eye Radio.

“But after the delivery of her baby girl she was taking rest and the midwife was taking care of the baby, and when midwife decided to take the baby to her mother, she found that she’s not there.”

He said the baby is healthy and that Saint Kizito Management opened a case at the Munuki police station.

“We went to the police station and we did a legal process, but the baby is still there at the hospital.”

The incidents just three days after a mother took the lives of her newborn twins by dumping one into a river and the other by the river site in Maiwut County of Upper Nile State.

Cases of new-born babies being dumped are commonly reported in different parts of South Sudan.

