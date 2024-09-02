WES minister says institution paralyzed over lack of funding

Western Equatoria Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said his institution is unable to perform its constitutional mandates due lack of support since its reconstitution in 2021.

The executive institution was established during the formation of the state governments as enshrined in the 2018 revitalized peace agreement that established the unity government.

However, John Ada Wilson said the ministry remains paralyzed due to lack of funding to strengthen its activities in the state.

Mr. Wilson underscored that challenges ranging from office appliances and space to mobility have affected the law firm’s mandates.

“The minister of labor gave us a block of three office rooms but there are no furniture, and other office appliances which include; computers, and printers and also there is no car for mobility,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

According to him, the state has witnessed human rights abuses as a result of unassessed rule of law exercises in the counties.

“It is frustrating our work as a ministry because we can’t run government institution without office appliances, stationeries and vehicle for mobility.”

“We are supposed to travel the counties and assess situation of rule of law and law institutions at county level and then make a report to the state government if at all we find challenges at the grassroot, we then look into how to address them.”

“It contributes to issues of violation of human rights in the states, because the ministry is unable to perform its function.”

Minister Wilson did not cite specific incident for evidence of human rights abuse.

The parliamentary minister further called for urgent intervention from both the national and state governments as well as the development partners in the country.

“We can continue seeking for intervention of the state government and even the national government including development partners to come and rescue our situation. Otherwise, it’s difficult for us to perform our constitutional mandates.”

