City Council avails tax liability for Juba landlords

The Mayor of Juba City Council has issued an order requiring individuals, institutions and business entities to seek approval of change of property ownership.

It is for the authorization of change of purposes, residential plots, annexed businesses and change of land ownerships in Juba City Council.

The order, sent to Eye Radio, was issued by Michael Lado Allah-Jabu on Wednesday.

According to the document, all individuals, institutions and business entities who have effected change of purposes, residential plots, annexed businesses and change land ownerships are advised to seek confirmation or approvals from the Juba City Council within the period of 30 days.

Whoever contravenes the local order shall be liable to applicable fines.

The local order imposes a fine of two million pounds to individuals, institutions and businesses entities for lack of approval or authorization on change of purposes.

For lack of approval or authorization on residential plot annexed businesses, the fine is one million pounds.

While 500,000 pounds fine is for lack of approval or authorization on change of land ownership.

The Mayor of Juba City Council has also directed all block councils, quarter council authorities and other relevant institutions to ensure implementation of the local order.

