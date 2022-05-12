Governor Futuyo suspends Housing Minister over corruption allegations

The Governor of Western Equatoria state has suspended the Minister of Housing, Land, and Public Utilities over corruption allegations.

In an order issued yesterday, Governor Alfred Futuyo suspended Simon Peter Sarawasi from office until the case is resolved.

Simon Peter is allegedly accused of selling plots and lands in Yambio Municipality without legal procedures.

He allegedly sold properties belonging to the state ministry of housing, Land and Public Utilities.

Other accusations include selling all the Electrical equipment.

In the suspension letter, Governor Futuyo says the suspension will be lifted when he gets clear information about the alleged land sold.

However, Governor Futuyo order did not explain where the lands were located in Yambio and he also did not cite the type of electrical equipment sold.

Minister Simon Peter was appointed by the President Kiir decree in 2021 through a ticket of SPLM to serve as Minister of Housing, Land, and Public Utilities in Western Equatoria state.

