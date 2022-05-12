12th May 2022
Governor Futuyo suspends Housing Minister over corruption allegations

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Alfred Futuyo, Governor of Western Equatoria during the 5th Governors Forum in Juba. Credit: Charles Wote/Eye radio - 29th November 2021

The Governor of Western Equatoria state has suspended the Minister of Housing, Land, and Public Utilities over corruption allegations.

In an order issued yesterday, Governor Alfred Futuyo suspended Simon Peter Sarawasi from office until the case is resolved.

Simon Peter is allegedly accused of selling plots and lands in Yambio Municipality without legal procedures.

He allegedly sold properties belonging to the state ministry of housing, Land and Public Utilities.

Other accusations include selling all the Electrical equipment.

In the suspension letter, Governor Futuyo says the suspension will be lifted when he gets clear information about the alleged land sold.

However, Governor Futuyo order did not explain where the lands were located in Yambio and he also did not cite the type of electrical equipment sold.

Minister Simon Peter was appointed by the President Kiir decree in 2021 through a ticket of SPLM to serve as Minister of Housing, Land, and Public Utilities in Western Equatoria state.

Published 4 hours ago

