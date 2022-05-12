Africa must end child marriage to break cycle of poverty – AMREF

The Chief Executive Officer of AMREF health Africa has called for continental effort to address poverty by ending child marriage.



Dr. Githinji Gitahi made the remarks in Juba yesterday on the commemoration of 50 years anniversary of Amref Health Africa existence in South Sudan.

Last year, the government and partners recorded 38 cases of child marriage registered in Northern Bahr El Ghazal State alone.

Reports suggest that more than half of girls in the country are married before their 18th birthday depriving them of their basic rights and for some, even losing their lives.

Dr. Gitahi argues that South Sudan and other African countries need to improve access to reproductive health to reduce teenage pregnancy.

“Across the continent, we have a big challenge of fertility where girls get pregnant when they have not yet completed school and therefore they are not yet ready to participate in the economy,” Dr. Gitahi said.

“If we don’t address the challenge of family planning for adolescence, access to decision making, access to sexual reproductive services and therefore we don’t reduce teenage pregnancy, we don’t reduce early pregnancy, we don’t reduce early marriage, then we end up in intergenerational poverty. We must address that.”

South Sudan authorities and development partners are working together to implement the strategic National Action plan to end child marriage by 2030.

