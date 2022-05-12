12th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | Health | News   |   Africa must end child marriage to break cycle of poverty – AMREF

Africa must end child marriage to break cycle of poverty – AMREF

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 5 hours ago

Dr. Githinji Gitahi, the Group CEO, Amref Health Africa speaking in Juba on Wednesday 11th May 2022 during the commemoration of 50 years anniversary of Amref existence in South Sudan. Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio

The Chief Executive Officer of AMREF health Africa has called for continental effort to address poverty by ending child marriage.

Dr. Githinji Gitahi made the remarks in Juba yesterday on the commemoration of 50 years anniversary of Amref Health Africa existence in South Sudan.

Last year, the government and partners recorded 38 cases of child marriage registered in Northern Bahr El Ghazal State alone.

Reports suggest that more than half of girls in the country are married before their 18th birthday depriving them of their basic rights and for some, even losing their lives.

Dr. Gitahi argues that South Sudan and other African countries need to improve access to reproductive health to reduce teenage pregnancy.

“Across the continent, we have a big challenge of fertility where girls get pregnant when they have not yet completed school and therefore they are not yet ready to participate in the economy,” Dr. Gitahi said.

“If we don’t address the challenge of family planning for adolescence, access to decision making, access to sexual reproductive services and therefore we don’t reduce teenage pregnancy, we don’t reduce early pregnancy, we don’t reduce early marriage, then we end up in intergenerational poverty. We must address that.”

South Sudan authorities and development partners are working together to implement the strategic National Action plan to end child marriage by 2030.

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S. 1

Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S.

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Kenya regrets Dr. Biar’s recent remarks on Kiir, promises action 2

Kenya regrets Dr. Biar’s recent remarks on Kiir, promises action

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid 3

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants 4

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document 5

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document

Published Monday, May 9, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NRA Boss decries loopholes in S. Sudan legal tax framework

Published 2 hours ago

Bureau of Standards claims border officials undermine its work

Published 2 hours ago

Nimule border closes temporarily as gunmen kill 2 police officers – Police

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Futuyo suspends Housing Minister over corruption allegations

Published 4 hours ago

City Council avails tax liability for Juba landlords

Published 4 hours ago

Africa must end child marriage to break cycle of poverty – AMREF

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.