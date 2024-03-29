Church in solidarity with suffering S. Sudanese, says Cardinal Ameyu

Cardinal Stephen Ameyu Martin has said the church stands in solidarity with the suffering South Sudanese amid the economic melt-down, and urged the leaders to prioritize the well-being of the citizens despite their political differences.

This year’s Easter is faced with unprecedented depreciation of the pound against the US dollar, which has led to a sharp rise in the prices of essential commodities across the country.

Civil servants have gone for nearly seven months without salaries, finding it difficult to cope with the situation.

“The economic meltdown has disrupted the lives of a countless individuals denying them opportunities for livelihood, education and access to essential services,’ said the cleric in his Easter message on Friday.



The Cardinal urged South Sudanese not to lose hope adding, the church stands in solidarity with them.

“I want you to know that you are not alone in facing these trials our hearts ache for the pain and the suffering that this crisis has inflicted on our fellow South Sudanese.

“We stand in solidarity with you, offering our compassion, prayers and whatever assistance we can provide. During such trying times, it is crucial that we not lose hope.”



Cleric Mulla who is also the Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba called for unity, healing and renewal of commitment to address challenges facing the country.

The catholic religious leader also called on every citizen to embrace the spirit of reconciliation, and create an atmosphere where people can celebrate Easter in joy and safety.

“Let this Easter serve as a catalyst for unity, healing and renewal of commitment to find a lasting solution to the challenges our nation faces by setting aside partisan interests and embracing a spirit of reconciliation.’

Meanwhile, he appealed to the government to prioritize the well-being of its people.

“We appeal to you as government and opposition to prioritize the well-being of our people over political differences. I urge you to engage in peaceful dialogue, seeking common ground and placing the interests of our people to the Forefront.”

