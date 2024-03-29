29th March 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Governance | National News | News   |   Church in solidarity with suffering S. Sudanese, says Cardinal Ameyu

Church in solidarity with suffering S. Sudanese, says Cardinal Ameyu

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 2 hours ago

Cardinal-elect and Archbishop Stephen Ameyu (File photo)

Cardinal Stephen Ameyu Martin  has said the church stands in solidarity with the suffering South Sudanese amid the economic melt-down, and urged the leaders to prioritize the well-being of the citizens despite their political differences.

This year’s Easter is faced with unprecedented depreciation of the pound against the US dollar, which has led to a sharp rise in the prices of essential commodities across the country.

Civil servants have gone for nearly seven months without salaries, finding it difficult to cope with the situation.

“The economic meltdown has disrupted the lives of a countless individuals denying them opportunities for livelihood, education and access to essential services,’ said the cleric in his Easter message on Friday.

The Cardinal urged South Sudanese not to lose hope adding, the church stands in solidarity with them.

“I want you to know that you are not alone in facing these trials our hearts ache for the pain and the suffering that this crisis has inflicted on our fellow South Sudanese.

“We stand in solidarity with you, offering our compassion, prayers and whatever assistance we can provide. During such trying times, it is crucial that we not lose hope.”

Cleric Mulla who is also the Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba called for unity, healing and renewal of commitment to address challenges facing the country.

The catholic religious leader also called on every citizen to embrace the spirit of reconciliation, and create an atmosphere where people can celebrate Easter in joy and safety.

“Let this Easter serve as a catalyst for unity, healing and renewal of commitment to find a lasting solution to the challenges our nation faces by setting aside partisan interests and embracing a spirit of reconciliation.’

Meanwhile, he appealed to the government to prioritize the well-being of its people.

“We appeal to you as government and opposition to prioritize the well-being of our people over political differences. I urge you to engage in peaceful dialogue, seeking common ground and placing the interests of our people to the Forefront.”

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan makes history with first ever gold medal at All African Games 1

South Sudan makes history with first ever gold medal at All African Games

Published Saturday, March 23, 2024

Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people – Makuei 2

Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people – Makuei

Published Saturday, March 23, 2024

5.78 million South Sudanese suffering inflation-induced hunger: OCHA 3

5.78 million South Sudanese suffering inflation-induced hunger: OCHA

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Kiir fires Juba County Commissioner and many others 4

Kiir fires Juba County Commissioner and many others

Published Saturday, March 23, 2024

S. Sudan to host regional trade exhibition in October 5

S. Sudan to host regional trade exhibition in October

Published Sunday, March 24, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Church in solidarity with suffering S. Sudanese, says Cardinal Ameyu

Published 2 hours ago

Civil servants to get salaries after Easter holidays

Published 2 hours ago

Custom Division ex-DG Frederick Lokule passes away in Juba

Published 5 hours ago

Juba City Council introduces new water prices amid rising inflation

Published 5 hours ago

Minister Par stresses importance of peace and stability for achieving 2030 SDGs

Published 6 hours ago

Gov’t ‘knocking on doors’ for financial support, says Awow

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th March 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!