Security forces crack down on illegal dollar trading, seize money and make arrests

Security forces have confiscated money and arrested suspected hard currency traders in different parts of Juba city, the police spokesperson has said.

Major General Danie Justin says the police are implementing an order to crack down on foreign currency traders.

General Justin says the police carry out several raids for the hard currency in Juba town, Custom Market, Jabel Market Hai Malakal and other places.

He added that they filed cases against the suspect and are investigating.

“We were instructed to prevent the sale of hard currency on the roads, and we formed a force and raided areas where currency trade is active in Juba town, Custom Market, Jabel Market, hai Malakal and Konyokonyo market,” Gen Justin said.

“We have arrested several currency traffickers due to their possession of money, and we have opened reports against them and are currently investigating them,” he said.

In Dember 2023, South Sudan’s central bank ordered unauthorized currency traders to gather in groups at designated streets in Juba town

The order was part of a plan to regulate the nation’s parallel foreign exchange market.

The Police spokesperson says the crackdown is only targeting the currency traders.

He urged the public to report any abuse by the forces to the commander.

“There are rumours that the police arrest anyone in possession of money, and I would like to deny it,” Gen Justin said.

“We only suspected and targeted people who deal in the currency and who have local and foreign currency because we know that there are some cases of abuse that occur in such cases,” he said.

“We advise citizens in the event of an infringement, they must report the matter to the commander in charge of the force.

“I would like to confirm that we count and record all the money that we reserve from the person after verifying with him and he signs the validity of the procedures.”

South Sudan is suffering from inflation and the collapse of the currency’s value against the dollar, which has caused the prices of goods in the market to double.

In February this year, the Bank of South Sudan issued a 45-day notice to unauthorised Forex dealers to formally register as currency exchange agents and comply with the relevant laws, marking the third and final phase of the war against informal Forex dealers.