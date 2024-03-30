30th March 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Security forces crack down on illegal dollar trading, seize money and make arrests

Security forces crack down on illegal dollar trading, seize money and make arrests

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 10 mins ago

A motorist changes money from a boy at a market in Juba, South Sudan. (PHOTO: Courtesy).

Security forces have confiscated money and arrested suspected hard currency traders in different parts of Juba city, the police spokesperson has said.

Major General Danie Justin says the police are implementing an order to crack down on foreign currency traders.

General Justin says the police carry out several raids for the hard currency in Juba town, Custom Market, Jabel Market Hai Malakal and other places.

He added that they filed cases against the suspect and are investigating.

“We were instructed to prevent the sale of hard currency on the roads, and we formed a force and raided areas where currency trade is active in Juba town, Custom Market, Jabel Market, hai Malakal and Konyokonyo market,” Gen Justin said.

“We have arrested several currency traffickers due to their possession of money, and we have opened reports against them and are currently investigating them,” he said.

In Dember 2023, South Sudan’s central bank ordered unauthorized currency traders to gather in groups at designated streets in Juba town

The order was part of a plan to regulate the nation’s parallel foreign exchange market.

The Police spokesperson says the crackdown is only targeting the currency traders.

He urged the public to report any abuse by the forces to the commander.

“There are rumours that the police arrest anyone in possession of money, and I would like to deny it,” Gen Justin said.

“We only suspected and targeted people who deal in the currency and who have local and foreign currency because we know that there are some cases of abuse that occur in such cases,” he said.

“We advise citizens in the event of an infringement, they must report the matter to the commander in charge of the force.

“I would like to confirm that we count and record all the money that we reserve from the person after verifying with him and he signs the validity of the procedures.”

South Sudan is suffering from inflation and the collapse of the currency’s value against the dollar, which has caused the prices of goods in the market to double.

In February this year, the Bank of South Sudan issued a 45-day notice to unauthorised Forex dealers to formally register as currency exchange agents and comply with the relevant laws, marking the third and final phase of the war against informal Forex dealers.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan makes history with first ever gold medal at All African Games 1

South Sudan makes history with first ever gold medal at All African Games

Published Saturday, March 23, 2024

Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people – Makuei 2

Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people – Makuei

Published Saturday, March 23, 2024

5.78 million South Sudanese suffering inflation-induced hunger: OCHA 3

5.78 million South Sudanese suffering inflation-induced hunger: OCHA

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2024

S. Sudan to host regional trade exhibition in October 4

S. Sudan to host regional trade exhibition in October

Published Sunday, March 24, 2024

South Sudan to conduct voluntary national review on SDG agenda 5

South Sudan to conduct voluntary national review on SDG agenda

Published Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Security forces crack down on illegal dollar trading, seize money and make arrests

Published 10 mins ago

Church in solidarity with suffering S. Sudanese, says Cardinal Ameyu

Published 20 hours ago

Civil servants to get salaries after Easter holidays

Published 21 hours ago

Custom Division ex-DG Frederick Lokule passes away in Juba

Published 23 hours ago

Juba City Council introduces new water prices amid rising inflation

Published 23 hours ago

Minister Par stresses importance of peace and stability for achieving 2030 SDGs

Published Friday, March 29, 2024

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th March 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!