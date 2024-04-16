Key benchmarks for December elections that require implementations

As South Sudan nears its first-ever general elections in December 2024, key benchmarks must be implemented.

According to the National Elections Commission Act, 2012 (amendment) 2023, implementing key benchmarks before the December elections is crucial for ensuring transparency, fairness, and credibility in the electoral process.

Here are some of the key benchmarks you need to know in Chapter 1 of the National Elections Commission Act, 2012 (amendment) 2023. These include:

The Commission shall determine and announce the date of holding the election at least six months before the election day

As stipulated in the National Elections Commission Act, there shall be an official announcement of the election date by the National Elections Commission on June 22, 2024.

Article 16 of the act says whenever an election is to be held, the commission shall determine and announce the date under the constitution and publish in the official gazette or two newspapers with nationwide circulation and on the commission website and mass media, a notice of the holding of the election at least six months before the date of the election.

2. The Government of National Unity is to be dissolved three months before the poll

The act also calls for the dissolution of the government of national unity [RTGoNU], three months before the polls.

3. Conduct civic education at least six months before the elections

It stipulates that the National Elections Commission shall organize and conduct civic education at least six months before the conduct of elections and shall give special consideration to marginalized groups.

4. Any civil servant or member of the organized forces to resign at least six months before submitting his or her candidature or nomination to the commission

According to the act, any civil servant or member of the organized forces, including the national security service, who intends to run for any position in the elections under the act, shall resign from such position at least six months before submitting his or her candidature or nomination to the commission.

5. The President, the First Vice President and the four Vice Presidents shall remain in their positions during the election

Article 16 (4) of the act says the President, the First Vice President, and the four Vice Presidents shall remain in their positions during the election period until taking over of the next President.

Article 26 (1) of the act mandates the elections commission to form high committees and appoint the heads and members of such high committees at state levels.

6. Polling stations, distances to be travelled by voters, number of voters in the constituency, and geographical features of the constituency

According to article 32 (1), the high committee shall recommend to the commission polling stations for establishment considering the distances to be travelled by voters to polling stations, the number of voters in the constituency, and the geographical features of the constituency.

Article 32 (6) also stipulates that the commission shall by notice at least sixty days before an election specify to the voters the polling stations where they will vote.

