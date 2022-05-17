Calls for Pochalla Administrative Area politically-motivated – Official

Recently, some members of the Anyuak community emerged demanding their own administrative area.

They reportedly wrote a letter to President Salva Kiir justifying their call for autonomy.

According to a letter seen by Eye Radio, the Pochalla natives cite marginalization by Pibor-based administrative officials they say is hindering development in the area.

Besides, they accused Pibor of rampant child abduction, cattle raiding and insecurity in the area.

Godfrey Okwer is the Secretary-General of Anyuak Community in Juba.

“We have some reason that caused this exist of course there are three or four reasons, one of it is rampant killing, child abduction and then cattle raiding in the addition to that economical destruction of food crops and farmlands is also part of it and political marginalization,” Godfrey Okwer read some of their demands to Eye Radio.

Responding to the concerns, the Chief of Pibor Administrative Area says the move has been politicized by Juba-based Anyuak elites.

Lokoli Amee Bullen says the leadership is inclusive as there are representatives of the Anyuak community in the system.

“There are politicians, even the minister of information, the one you didn’t find belongs to the Anyuak, and we have seven counties. Each county has their minister and they have an advisor and deputy,” Lokoli Amee told Eye Radio.

“Politicians have their own position, they have their standing, so that is the reason. For the issues of Greater, I am not the one who given the greater because we know our President who decided,

“They have their understanding of this agreement, we are having 32 states, our President reduces the state according to the agreement to 10 states and 3 administrative areas.”