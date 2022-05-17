18th May 2022
Cattle herders in Magwi ask govt to facilitate their return to Jonglei

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Some of cattle in Magwi County - Courtesy

A leader of IDPs from Bor Community in Nimule, Eastern Equatoria state is appealing to the national government to provide vehicles to help in transport and the return of the cattle to Jonglei state.

The appeal comes after top military leaders met with herders and host communities in Magwi County to diffuse tension in the area.

According to Isaac Chol, there’s a need to help them with vehicles and security escort to return their animals from Eastern Equatoria to Jonglei state.

Chol appeals to the Chief of Defense Forces, Gen Santino Deng Wol, the IGP Gen. Majak Akech Malok and the Director-General of the Internal Security Bureau of the National Security Service, Gen. Akol Koor to fulfill the request.

This will help in moving their cattle back to their areas and descale the conflict between the herders and the host communities.

This comes after the killing of two police officers by suspected cattle keepers in Nimule town last week.

The incident followed the recent clashes in Mugali area which left 23 people dead and several injured.

Speaking at a rally in Nimule, Isaac Chol says repatriating their cattle from Magwi County to Jonglei State has already started.

He pledged that by July this year all cattle will be repatriated to their area of origin.

“What I would like to tell our big people comrade, IGP and comrade Akol Koor Kuc, please help us with vehicles, if there’s an organization let them help us,” Isaac Chol told the gathering on Monday.

“I would like to tell Madi community that these cows we found them here because since we have been living here we produce of children especial the girls and they got married with cattle here,

“The dowry were paid from cows bought from Soroti, so from now up to July we don’t want any cattle moving in Nimule,

“If you found a Dinka Bor having cattle let’s know, I have spoken to the ministry of defense and our security organs who came from Juba to help us with vehicles to transport the cattle.”

